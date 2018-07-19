The video will start in 8 Cancel

World Cup ace Ramadan Sobhi could make his Huddersfield Town bow this weekend – if all goes well in training near Frankfurt.

The 21-year-old wing signing from Stoke City is just back from playing with Egypt in the tournament in Russia and is settling in with David Wagner's squad.

Town play the Interwetten Cup in Essen on Saturday before tackling a friendly against SV Darmstadt on Sunday.

So will the exciting flank arrival Ramadan be involved?

“We will see,” said Wagner. “This could be, but a decision has not been made.

“We have a couple of days, maybe three until the Sunday game, so we will see how he looks – today (Wednesday) in training he looked good.

“So now we have to see. The good thing is we don’t have to rush anything.

“We know the World Cup players came back a little bit later, a lot of Premier League clubs have this problem as well and we will deal with it.”

Aaron Mooy is set to return to Town today (Thursday (19 July), while Danish duo Jonas Lössl and Mathias Zanka Jorgensen – who reached the knockout stages – will return to Town on Monday (July 23).