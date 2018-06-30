Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As Portugal get set to face Uruguay in their last 16 FIFA World Cup clash this evening, fans of Iran may be left wondering what might have been.

Carlos Queiroz's side, beset by international sanctions placed on them before the tournament, nearly pulled off the impossible by reaching the knock-out stages at the European champions expense last Monday evening.

Having scored a late penalty in the final group game between the two sides, the Iranians almost snatched a winner in stoppage time which would have seen them not only go through ahead of Portugal but also top the Group.

For many supporters, this summer has been a bittersweet experience – instilling national pride while underlining the many frustrations people living in Iran experience daily.

A recent study into each country participating at this summer's tournament revealed the country as the least progressive with women prohibited from watching football just one of the many restrictions.

To find out more and how Huddersfield's British-Iranians have been enjoying the tournament, James Chisem caught up with University of Huddersfield student Nassy Ostad....

Can you tell me a little bit about your background?

I was born in Iran and moved to Huddersfield when I was just three years old, my mother bringing my sister (then aged 10) and I to England by herself to start a completely new life.

In all honesty, I can’t thank her enough - I’m not saying I hate Iran, it’s a beautiful country and every time I visit, even if it’s just to see family, I love every minute of it (despite the extremely slow Wi-Fi!).

But I’m ever so grateful my mum brought us over here - God knows what kind of person I’d be otherwise.

Do you still feel a strong affinity with Iran or a strong Iranian identity?

Yes. My strong identity comes from our culture as opposed to the religion.

Despite living in England, where I’m surrounded by many different cultures and lifestyles, I’m glad I’ve followed my own culture when it comes to certain aspects of life.

I don’t feel ashamed or anything when I say I’m Iranian and I get even more excited when someone refers to me as Persian!

Is there a big Iranian community in Huddersfield?

Yes, there is actually. There’s even an Iranian society at the University, but I don’t know much about it as I haven’t joined.

I just know there’s set events like ‘World Food Day’ with all the Middle Eastern societies coming together which is really nice.

All in all, though, there are quite a lot of Iranians in Huddersfield, and nine times out of 10 we all know each other!

How important is the Iranian national team to you and other British-Iranians? Does the World Cup bring people together?

The Iranian national team - Team Melli, as it’s often called - is incredibly important to my friends and family and I.

We rarely have time to meet up with one another, but when the World Cup is on we make time.

We’ve even gotten close to the strangers who we’ve met at the bar where we watch the games.

I also find it hilarious that Iranian supporters partied all night outside the Portuguese team’s hotel to make sure they didn’t sleep - that’s dedication at its best!

The Iranian authorities currently prohibit women and girls from attending football matches. As a young female fan, what do you think about the stadium ban?

It's frustrating and confusing. Ever since the Islamic revolution, women have been brushed under the carpet and expected to be OK with it.

There's no logic or reason behind it but it just happens.

It's a football match, and with it being the World Cup it's an opportunity for everyone to come together and have a good time, but even that’s apparently too much to ask.

Women have been wanting answers in general and this is another one to add to the list.

And finally, who will you be supporting now that Iran have been knocked out?

England, of course!