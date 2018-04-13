Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Tom Stevens

With the Premier League season soon coming to a close, top-flight teams will be doing everything in their power to pick up vital points in the coming weeks.

The battle for survival is as close as it has ever been, leading to some tasty clashes in the top tier this weekend.

Huddersfield Town host Watford FC on Saturday (3pm KO) in a game where the Terriers will hope to replicate their result earlier in the season where they comfortably beat the Hornets 4-1 at Vicarage Road.

Town will look to bounce back strong after an away draw with Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend - a game the Terriers will feel they should have won after the Seagulls' Dutch midfielder Davy Pröpper was sent off.

Another important game in the battle for survival is this gameweek's edition of Monday Night Football, where 14th-placed West Ham United host 19th-placed Stoke City.

The Hammers' in form front man Marko Arnautović will return to his old club and hope to pick up some vital points this weekend.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace will play Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend.

The Eagles will hope to pick up some much-needed points after they conceded a late goal in a shattering draw to AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Similarly, the Seagulls - who are currently sitting in 13th - will be hoping to get the victory to make survival all but secure.

Town will be paying close attention to the result of Swansea City vs Everton FC as the Swans currently sit one place above Huddersfield in 15th on 32 points, separated only by goal difference.

After appointing new manager Sam Allardyce, Everton have had a more comfortable end to the season after a shaky start and now sit in 9th - and face a trip to the John Smith's Stadium in a week's time.

After narrowly missing out on points against Arsenal last weekend, Southampton host Chelsea where they will hope they can pick up some much-needed points to escape the relegation zone.

The Saints have been in the Premier League since 2012, but sit three points clear of safety in 18th, with relegation fears growing by the week.

If West Bromwich Albion have any hope of staying in the Premier League they will need to get every point they can, but that'll be no easy task as they travel to Old Trafford this weekend to play Manchester United who will be high off a victory to Premier League leaders and local rivals Manchester City.

Premier League safety is almost out of reach for the Baggies as they've only managed to pick up three wins this season and bookmakers currently have the side at 1/1000 to be relegated.

Two more losses would see Albion go down and back-to-back matches with Man United and Liverpool could spell the end of their eight-season spell in the top tier.

The other action this weekend sees a clash at the top of the table as Manchester City travel to Tottenham Hotspur. Liverpool will host AFC Bournemouth, Leicester City will travel to Burnley and Newcastle United head to the capital to play Arsenal.

Should fixtures go Town's way, they could finish the weekend in 15th on the 35 points - seven clear of the drop.

Should the worst-case scenario for Town come to fruition, the Terriers will sit 17th in the league, still on 32 points - one point above the relegation zone.