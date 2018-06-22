The video will start in 8 Cancel

This World Cup has so far seen the lowest average attendance for group games since 2002 - but the stadiums are as packed to capacity as ever.

When Egypt took on Uruguay in the second game of this year’s World Cup people couldn’t help but notice more than a few empty seats at the Ekaterinburg Stadium.

The official attendance for that game was just 27,015, which worked out at 82 per cent of capacity.

That’s the lowest attendance for a group game since Slovakia v Paraguay at the 2010 World Cup when just 26,643 filled the 40,911 capacity Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

However, the Egypt-Uruguay game in Ekaterinburg appears to have been just a blip in the overall turnout for this summer’s tournament in Russia.

The group stages have so far had an average attendance of 47,324 at the time of writing.

That’s the lowest for a group stage since the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, but is also the sixth highest average for a first round group stage in World Cup history.

Year: Average attendance

1930: 24,630

1950: 32,231

1954: 24,145

1958: 22,277

1962: 23,554

1966: 46,159

1970: 46,343

1974: 47,396

1978: 39,383

1982: 38,776

1986: 39,049

1990: 45,278

1994: 67,413

1998: 43,012

2002: 40,965

2006: 51,617

2010: 47,600

2014: 51,133

2018: 47,324





The stadiums in Russia have been 98 per cent full on average.

Only one World Cup since Italia 90 has had a higher average than that - 2006.

Stadiums for that tournament were operating at 99 per cent capacity.

Year: Per cent capacity

1990: 78 per cent

1994: 97 per cent

1998: 95 per cent

2002: 81 per cent

2006: 99 per cent

2010: 90 per cent

2014: 98 per cent

2018: 98 per cent