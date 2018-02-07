Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

During 2017, the Welcome Centre food bank based in Huddersfield town centre has seen an increase in the number people needing to use our service and the Huddersfield Town football club community has rallied round to make sure we make ends meet.

We provided 143,000 meals to over 3,000 people in a 12 month period - people who had been living normal lives when suddenly they found themselves in debt, homeless, with no family or support network, or so poor that they couldn’t put food on the table.

People like Peter (name changed).

Peter was reluctant to ask for help. He’d been in the army and worked all his life. When Peter lost his job, aged 50, he tried to cope, but soon got into debt. In Peter’s own words, “I didn’t want to ask for help, but couldn’t manage.”

The only way we can support people like Peter is through the community support we get and for the second year running the Huddersfield Town ‘Fans for Foodbanks’ campaign has been a cracking success.

Fans not only from Huddersfield Town but visiting clubs too have provided donations of tins and toiletries to help those who can't afford the basics let alone tickets for a game.

They campaigned against Period Poverty, brought bags of food, and even pledged to complete the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for us.

All good news then? Not quite.

The roll out of Universal Credit in Kirklees has meant people are having to go without money for more than six weeks whilst they wait for their claim to be processed.

Six weeks with no money over Christmas. Six weeks with potentially no food unless they have family or friends who can support them. Six weeks with no toiletries.

Fortunately, the Welcome Centre is able to support them with the bare necessities to keep them going until that first payment is received. Food. Toiletries. Pet food. Bedding to keep them warm. A chance to chat to our advice worker and get help with the problems they are facing. A hand up as well as a hand out.

Hunger isn’t just a Christmas thing, it’s all year and if you didn’t manage to make a donation during the pre-Christmas campaign, it’s not too late. There are loads of ways you can help. We have three main areas you can help with

Money . It’s simple food donations don’t keep the foodbank open. We still have to pay basics such as rent, utilities and buy fresh food items. Donations can be from as little as £1 and with Gift Aid we can also claim another 25%. At present it costs us £17.63 to provide a full week’s food to a single person in need. Donate here .

Food . We always have shortages which are updated each week on our website, but you can guarantee we never have enough super noodles, meat paste or tins of chilli. Here is the list .

Time . Volunteering with us helps too. Can’t commit regularly? Help us out at events. Don’t want to sort tins? Share your skills and help us to improve our skills too. Or follow us on Facebook and spread the word right her e.

Finally, if you work for a local business we are always in need of Corporate Supporters and would welcome the chance to tell you a bit more about what we do.

Thanks to each and every one of you who helped out, and know that we are here if life throws you a curve ball, too.