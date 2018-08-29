Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says that Huddersfield Town’s transfer window business is done.

The club can, of course, still release players on loan until the European window closes on August 31.

And one Huddersfield footballer could be on the move, according to reports.

That’s Huddersfield-born striker Cameron Jerome.

Frank Lampard will let Jerome leave Derby, the Daily Mirror says.

Jerome, who has Premier League experience with Birmingham and Norwich, is being looked at by Ipswich, Blackburn, Hull, QPR and Reading, according to the paper.

In further transfer news, Real Madrid are back in the hunt for Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling, with the Spanish giants looking to make a bid for the England international as part of a raft of transfer activity next summer, the Daily Mail reports.

Liverpool are to let winger Sheyi Ojo leave Anfield on loan to French club Reims, according to the Daily Mirror. Ojo, 21, has previously had loan spells at Fulham, Wigan and Wolves.

Arsenal are to let Reiss Nelson move on loan to German side Hoffenheim for the season as the attacking midfielder looks to get more first-team football, the Daily Mail reports.

And Premier League-chasing Aston Villa are looking to boost their promotion prospects by bringing in Southampton’s Matt Targett on loan, but the Saints may be reluctant to let the left-back leave, according to the Daily Mirror.

Players to watch:

Alexandre Lacazette: The 27-year-old Arsenal striker is considering his future at the Emirates, fearing he does not fit in with the style of play of new boss Unai Emery, le10sport reports.

Sandro Ramirez: The Spanish striker, who moved to Everton last summer, could move from Goodison Park to Real Sociedad, according to Marca.

Moussa Sissoko: Tottenham’s French midfielder is said to be wanted by Turkish side Fenerbahce, Sky Sports says.