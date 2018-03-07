Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants forward Daniel Smith says he’s “been harshly done by” as he must serve a two-match ban after being found guilty of a Grade B dangerous tackle during his side’s 22-4 defeat at Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.

Smith chose to contest an initial one-match penalty notice, but the appeal was rejected and his suspension doubled.

Smith will also have to pay a £500 fine as he prepares to sit out Friday’s trip to Widnes and the following Thursday home clash with Hull KR.

The former Leeds and Wakefield forward took to social media to voice his disappointment over the verdict.

“Anyone who knows me as a player would know I’m not a malicious player and would never intentionally hurt another player,” Smith tweeted.

“I respect that the RFL have to put players welfare first but I feel that I’ve been harshly done by with the fine and two matches.”

Warrington half-back Dec Patton has been handed a five-match ban for the high tackle that brought him a red card against Hull.

Patton was sent off for a swinging arm on winger Bureta Faraimo during his side’s 21-12 defeat at the KCOM Stadium last Friday.

The Rugby Football League’s match review panel charged Patton with a Grade D offence and a disciplinary tribunal imposed the top end of the tariff, along with a £500 fine.

Patton, an ever-present so far this season, will start his suspension when the Wolves host St Helens in the Betfred Super League on Friday.

Warrington will have former Giants ace Kevin Brown back from concussion to take Patton’s place, but they will also be without forward Sitaleki Akauola, who was handed a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle in the game at Hull.

Hull opted not to contest the three-match ban imposed on prop Liam Watts for a head-butt in that game so he starts his suspension at Leeds tomorrow.