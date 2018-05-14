Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town signed off their maiden Premier League campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal yesterday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the only goal of the day for the Gunners, who said farewell to boss Arsene Wenger after 22 years of service.

The manager took centre stage at the John Smith's Stadium, with both team applauding the Frenchman and both in party mood - Town in particular after booking another season in the top flight with the draw at Chelsea in midweek.

Here is how the national media reported Town's final-day loss.

Paul Doyle - The Guardian

"Huddersfield fought hard all season for their right to party after Wednesday’s draw at Chelsea, the result that confirmed they will be in the Premier League next season.

"That is a resounding success for the Yorkshire club in view of how far they have travelled in a short time.

"So everyone, home and away fans alike, was in the mood to celebrate here. And everyone, home and away fans alike, stood to cheer and applaud Wenger as he walked across the pitch before kick-off to salute the travelling fans one last time.

"The atmosphere was mainly joyful but there was a touch of poignancy at that moment and, with the sun glowing and the sky nearly cloudless, no one could claim water in their eyes was rain.

"It was not even crocodile tears, mostly."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Jeremy Cross - Daily Star

"Wenger said Au Revoir to the Gunners with his 707th win as boss thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first half strike.

"The John Smith’s Stadium might not be the grand venue Wenger had in mind to spend his last 90 minutes on the touchline as Gunners manager.

"But the good people of Yorkshire made sure his leaving do went as well as could be expected for someone who has achieved greatness within the English game.

"Wenger hasn’t travelled well in 2018, with the Gunners losing all seven games away from the Emirates prior to their last act of a disappointing campaign.

"But he was given a welcome that reflected the respect he has earned during his long and often glittering managerial career in the Premier League.

"Wenger was given a guard of honour from both teams and the officials, before walking down to salute the travelling fans as all four corners of the ground gave him a standing ovation.

"In fairness home supporters were in a generous mood considering the Terriers had defied the odds to beat relegation."

Mike Keegan - Mail Online

"It was a Yorkshire ta-ra rather than a French adieu. This was Huddersfield, so there was no soaking in champagne.

"But the sun shone, Arsenal won for the first time away from home in the league this year and love was in the air for Arsene Wenger — so much so that the Frenchman, departing after 22 years, joked he should have bowed out earlier.

"‘It’s a really special day,’ reflected Wenger. ‘To keep my sense of humour I should have announced every week my goodbye because people have been so nice with me.’

"They may not be famous for their generosity in these parts, but it was a warm send-off for a man whose 1,235th and final match in charge of the Gunners was won thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang’s first-half strike."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mark Critchley - The Independent

"As an occasion, this could easily have felt anticlimactic.

"The shock of the initial announcement has long passed and last Sunday – Wenger's final appearance at the home he built for his beloved football club – is likely to be remembered as his proper farewell.

"Yet in Huddersfield, Arsenal found a town and club eager to end this season in a celebratory fashion.

"Just 72 hours earlier, most of the David Wagner's starting line-up were asleep in the afternoon, nursing well-earned hangovers.

"Wednesday night's unlikely point at Stamford Bridge to secure Premier League survival was followed by a tired and emotional journey home on the 6.30am out of Euston.

"Plenty of Huddersfield's noisy supporters have spent the last few days revelling too and the Terriers could have been forgiven for wishing to avoid indulging in the hair of the dog.

"This club has graced the top flight with a sense of pride, place and purpose all season though, and so the John Smith's Stadium did not pass up the chance for one last party atmosphere, to pay respect to a managerial great."

James Olley - The Standard

"Huddersfield manager David Wagner presented Wenger with a framed half-and-half shirt with “1235” on the back as the home side made a point of recognising the Frenchman’s longevity in amongst their own celebrations marking Premier League survival.

"Wenger was given a guard of honour by both sets of players and before kick-off he walked to the away end to acknowledge the travelling supporters to warm applause from all four sides of the ground.

"These two clubs have links tracing back to Herbert Chapman’s era and the game began with further tributes: a plane flew over the stadium, hired by supporters, with a banner declaring ‘Merci Arsene - We’ll Miss You Too’ in reference to Wenger’s farewell speech at Emirates Stadium a week earlier."