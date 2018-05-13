The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town fell to an entertaining 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal on the final day of what has been an incredible 2017/18 Premier League campaign.

With David Wagner's men claiming the point they needed for top-flight survival away to Chelsea on Wednesday night, there was little riding on the encounter.

It meant the game was more of a celebration than a contest for both sides with Arsenal also saying farewell to their boss Arsene Wenger after 22 years at the club.

Both sets of fans gave him a standing ovation after 22 minutes with two planes flying over the John Smith's Stadium in the early stages with banners celebrating the Frenchman.

The game itself was decided by a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike, sliding home a low cross at the far post from Aaron Ramsey.

Have a look below at the quick-fire talking points from today's John Smith's Stadium encounter...

Key Moment

The point at Chelsea – it meant this game was a dead rubber and a day that could just be enjoyed by everyone concerned.

Moan of the Match

What can you really moan about after a season like that?!! Maybe better internet connectivity with a global media present...?

Talking Point

Is the 5-3-1-1 formation for keeps next season against the top six sides of the Premier League? Town look solid as well as threatening with it.

Man of the Match

Alex Pritchard: Sparked all of Town’s attacks and caused the Arsenal back four all sorts of problems.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Michael Oliver (Northumberland): Didn't have much to do in an encouner which was more about celebration than competition.

Atmosphere

Simply perfect with the Huddersfield Town fans once again winning numerous friends due to their class towards outgoing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

Verdict

A day of celebration where Town may not have won the points but won more friends as they continue their sensational Premier League adventure.

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (5-3-1-1): Lossl; Lowe, Kongolo, Schindler, Zanka, Hadergjonaj; Mooy, Hogg, Pritchard; Ince (Depoitre, 61’); Mounie (Billing, 79’).

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Smith, Whitehead, Sabiri, Stankovic.

Booked : Zanka

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac (Monreal, 67’); Xhaka, Ramsey; Iwobi (Maitland-Niles, 72’), Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang (Welbeck, 67’), Lacazette.

Subs Not Used: Macey, Mertesacker, Willock, Nketiah.

Booked:

Half time: Huddersfield Town 0 Arsenal 1