Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fell to a lacklustre Premier League defeat to relegation rivals Crystal Palace at the John Smith's Stadium.

As the 'Mini Beast from the East' bought Artic conditions to West Yorkshire, Town were caught cold as the Eagles moved out of the bottom three.

David Wagner's side were second-best throughout with James Tomkins opening the scoring mid-way through the first-half.

And Luka Milivojevic compounded Town's misery when he converted a second-half penalty after Mathias Zanka brought down Andros Townsend in the area.

Have a look below at the quick-fire highlights from this afternoon's John Smith's Stadium encounter...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

First Half

2 Minutes: Florent Hadergjonaj heads behind an Andros Townsend cross for a corner- two shots are blocked in the area before Jonathan Hogg scrambles the ball clear.

3 Minutes: Another Palace corner as Hogg deflects a Wilfriend Zaha effort behind with Steve Mounie clearing the resultant set-piece.

12 Minutes: A Palace clearance ricochets off the back of Alex Pritchard and into the path of Mounie but Mamadou Sakho recovers well to stop the striker running through on goal.

22 Minutes: GOAL! James Tomkins meets a Milivojevic set piece; Town stopper Jonas Lossl saves his first effort but the defender stabs home the rebound.

26 Minutes: Pritchard meets Collin Quaner’s cut back eight yards out but Milivojevic is on hand to intercept.

32 Minutes: Schindler finds Malone with a lovely ball down the left; the full-back gets into the area before his cross is expertly cut out just in front of Mounie by a Palace defender.

39 Minutes: A vital touch from Townsend stops Malone meeting Hadergjonaj’s cross at the back post.

40 Minutes: Patrick van Aanholt intercepts Ince’s pass and launches a counter attack; he links up with Benteke and Townsend before the winger blazes over the bar.

Second Half

55 Minutes: Benteke is put through and reaches the area before going down under pressure from Mathias Zanka but the referee waves play on.

61 Minutes: Tomkins has an effort cleared off the line by Mounie after meeting a Milivojevic corner unmarked at the back post.

63 Minutes: Steve Mounie tries his luck from eight yards out after Hadergjonaj’s cross falls to him in the area.

67 Minutes: A horrendous tackle in the area from Zanka on Townsend and the referee has no choice but to point to the spot!

68 Minutes: GOAL! Luka Milivojevic steps up and makes no mistake - firing it into the roof of the next. 2-0

74 Minutes: James McArthur’s effort goes inches wide after meeting a chipped Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross.

79 Minutes: Lossl makes a good save low down to deny Yohan Cabaye who found room in the area.

81 Minutes: Kachunga finds van La Parra on the edge of the area; the Dutchman’s effort brings a save from Wayne Hennesseey in the Palace goal.

86 Minutes: Van La Parra drives at the Palace defence before drilling a fierce effort wide from 20 yards out.

88 Minutes: A Chris Lowe corner is met in the area by Mounie who tries a dramatic overhead kick - well wide.

90+2 Minutes: Good save from Lossl to deny a dipping Cabaye volley from 20 yards.

Line ups



Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Zanka, Schindler, Malone (Lowe, 46’); Mooy, Hogg; Pritchard (Kachunga, 71), Ince (van la Parra, 61’), Quaner; Mounie.

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Smith, Billing, Depoitre.

Booked: Hogg, Mooy, Schindler.

Crystal Palace (4-5-1) : Hennessey; Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt; Townsend, Milivojevic, McArthur, Schlupp (Cabaye, 20’), Zaha (Loftus-Cheek, 90’); Benteke.

Subs Not Used: Cavalieri, Fosu-Mensah, Kelly, Riedewald, Lee.

Booked: Cabaye, Wan-Bissaka.



Half time: Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 1

Attendance: 23,918 (Away:2,026)

