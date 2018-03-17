The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were beaten by Crystal Palace on a snowy day at the John Smith's Stadium today.

James Tomkins opened the scoring for the visitors before Luka Milivojevic wrapped up the match with a second-half penalty.

The loss keeps Town 15th in the Premier League table, while Crystal Palace move out of the relegation zone and go 16th - one point and one place behind the Terriers.

Here are your quick-fire talking points from the clash.

Key moment

Mike Dean pointing to the spot after Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen’s mistimed tackle on Andros Townsend.

Moan of the match

Town’s positive momentum looks to have evaporated after picking up just one point in clashes against relegation rivals Palace and Swansea City.

Talking point

With seven games to go, the Premier League relegation scrap has just been made even tighter.

Man of the match

Florent Hadergjonaj : Kept Wilfried Zaha quiet all game and got forward well.

Tweet of the match

Referee watch

Mike Dean (Cheshire): Gave a lot to the visitors.

Atmosphere

A good atmosphere before the game, which quickly turned into frustration.

Verdict

A really poor performance and result from Town against a direct relegation rival.