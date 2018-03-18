Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town turned in a lacklustre display as David Wagner's side fell to a disappointing defeat to Crystal Palace at the John Smith's Stadium.

James Tomkins and Luka Milivojevic struck in either half for the Eagles to secure their first victory in over two months.

Tomkins struck from close-range in the 23 minute before Milivojevic converted a second-half penalty after Town defender Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen had fouled Andros Townsend in the box.

The Londoners' first win in eight Premier League games lifts them up to 16th in the table, one point and a place behind Huddersfield.

Have a look below at some of the best lines from across the media on the John Smith's Stadium encounter...

The Telegraph

David Wagner’s home side were dogged in their approach but they lacked the quality of their opponents, and only managed two shots on target in the whole contest. Worryingly for the German coach, only West Brom had accumulated fewer points since the turn of the year, with just one victory at home in eight attempts.

The Mail

Crystal Palace without Wilfried Zaha is like Brian Clough without Peter Taylor, gin without tonic, Ant without Dec. It just does not work.

On nine occasions the former Manchester United man has been absent this season and on those nine occasions the Eagles, winless in seven, have failed to pick up a point.

Back from injury came Zaha, and back to winning ways came Roy Hodgson's men, efficiently taking a big three points against a Huddersfield side which is showing signs of fatigue with the finishing line creeping into view.

Despite the result, an air of optimism remains at Huddersfield, which starts in the manager's office. And why not?

At the start of the season they would have taken being three points clear of the drop at this stage. They do, however, need to find goals from somewhere and they need to do it quickly.

The Guardian

Snow swirled through the stadium but Crystal Palace departed with a warm glow.

A first-half goal by James Tomkins followed by a second-half penalty by Luka Milivojevic lifted Roy Hodgson’s team out of the relegation zone and to within a point of Huddersfield, who had hoped to distance themselves from the squabbling near the bottom of the table but instead remain in the fray after an uncharacteristically tepid display.

Four Four Two

Crystal Palace ended a run of four consecutive Premier League defeats and climbed out of the relegation zone with a key win at Huddersfield.

James Tomkins and Luka Milivojevic landed crucial blows in Crystal Palace's battle against the drop, ensuring they left relegation rivals Huddersfield Town with a 2-0 victory.

Hodgson's great escape is firmly back on course and although Huddersfield have the spirit and organisation to survive too, the lack of cutting edge in David Wagner's side - now scoreless in three - is a gnawing concern.