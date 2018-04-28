Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Premier League survival bid took a massive dent with a disappointing defeat at home to Everton.

Despite an encouraging start, David Wagner's men found themselves behind when Theo Walcott raced clear to set-up Cenk Tosun for Everton's opening goal.

And their was further frustration for the John Smith's Stadium faithful when Idrissa Gueye sealed the win with a strike from 20 yards in the second period.

With West Bromwich Albion and Southampton also winning, it now means the Terriers are just two places and three points above the drop zone.

Have a look below at the quick-fire talking points from today's John Smith's Stadium encounter....

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Key moment

Rajiv van La Parra's sloppy pass to see Theo Walcott quickly counter and set-up Cenk Tosun's 39th minute goal.

Moan of the Match

The aforementioned Dutchman also did himself no favours with a blatant dive under no pressure from Nikola Vlasic – it's about the third time this season he has done this.

Talking Point

Town's second-half substitutions and their ensuing endless formation changes suggest there is no real idea of what to do when chasing the game.

Man of the Match

Christopher Schindler: Read the game well and marshaled Town’s back four well.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Lee Probert (Wiltshire): Let the game flow with some crunching tackles flying about but had no real major decisions to make.

Atmosphere

Pumped up before kick-off before slowly dwindled away as things increasingly started to go against the Terriers.

Verdict

A disappointing day at the John Smith's Stadium against an opposition not much better but with more Premier League nouse.

Line ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Zanka, Schindler, Kongolo; Mooy, Hogg (Malone, 63’); Pritchard, Quaner (Billing, 59’), van La Parra (Depoitre, 75’); Mounie.

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Smith, Lowe, Stankovic.

Booked: Hogg

Everton (4-3-3): Pickford; Baines, Keane, Jagielka, Coleman; Schneiderlin, Gueye, Rooney (Davies, 63’); Walcott, Vlasic, Tosun (Niasse, 72’).

Subs Not Used: Robles, Bolasie, Martina, Funes Mori, Baningime.

Booked:

Half time: Huddersfield Town 0 Everton 1