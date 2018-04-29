Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Everton goals either side of half-time saw Huddersfield Town sink further into the Premier League relegation mire at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Turkish forward Cenk Tosun clinically fired the Merseysiders into a first-half lead against the run of play before Idrissa Gueye slammed home their second to reflect an improved second-half performance.

Town, roared on by another full house, battled gamely throughout and had spells of dominance, particularly towards the end of the first period.

But the Terriers paid again for their lack of bite and a seventh home defeat of the season, coupled with wins for relegation rivals Southampton, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion, has pulled them nearer to the drop zone.

Have a look below at some of the best lines from across the media on the John Smith's Stadium encounter...

The Telegraph

Huddersfield’s battle to avoid the drop looks likely to be a fretful affair after the win that might have made them feel virtually safe eluded them.

David Wagner’s team fed off the passionate support of a home crowd who rarely show a moment’s dissent but ultimately did not have the quality to match Everton at the crucial moments.

On a day when teams around them in the survival struggle made ground, this result makes the Terriers look vulnerable.

Huddersfield are only three points above the relegation zone and it is not difficult to see them failing to add to their 35 points in their last three matches.

They must travel to Manchester City then Chelsea before returning to the John Smith’s Stadium for the final fixture of the campaign.

That might be seen as an advantage, except their opponents will be an Arsenal team likely to be doing everything in their power to give Arsene Wenger a winning send-off in his final league match as their manager.

The Mail

The Yorkshire club, with their wonderful support, have been a breath of fresh air this season and remain three points above the drop.

The dream is alive but the calendar is the stuff of nightmares; trips to Manchester City and Chelsea lie ahead, before they host Arsenal in Arsene Wenger's Premier League finale.

David Wagner thinks three defeats will send them down. 'Thirty five points will not be enough,' he said. This felt like an opportunity lost.

The Guardian

For virtually the entire campaign Huddersfield, overwhelming pre-season favourites for relegation, have fought valiantly to keep their heads above water. But the risk of them sinking has always been present and it increased with this result.

David Wagner’s team are still clear of the bottom three but goals by Cenk Tosun and Idrissa Gueye, combined with results elsewhere, mean that Wagner believes his team will reach safety only if they scrounge points from a daunting final week of the season in which Huddersfield take on a trio of giants.

The Independent

Cenk Tosun and Idrissa Gueye scored in either half as Everton piled the pressure back on relegation battlers Huddersfield with a 2-0 win at the John Smith's Stadium.

Turkey forward Tosun's clinical finish gave Everton a half-time lead and Senegal midfielder Gueye blasted home their second with 13 minutes left.

It was a damaging defeat for Huddersfield, whose victory over Watford in their last match had given their survival hopes a big lift.

A seventh home loss of the season, though, coupled with wins for relegation rivals Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Brom, has left David Wagner's side three points above the drop zone.

The Mirror

Huddersfield were dragged back into the relegation mire after Everton sank them at the John Smith's Stadium.

David Wagner's side began the day six points clear of the drop zone but ended it just three above 18th placed Southampton, with their Premier League status now back in the balance.

With Huddersfield's three remaining games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal – all in the space of a week – the Terriers have it all to do to safeguard their top-flight status.

Cenk Tosun and Idrissa Gueye scored in either half to give Sam Allardyce's side a second win inside a week and consolidate eighth spot in the table for the Toffees.

Four Four Two

Huddersfield Town were sucked right back into the Premier League relegation battle after they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Everton.

Cenk Tosun's first-half goal put Everton on course for a second successive victory and Idrissa Gueye scored in the second half to wrap up a win that extends their unbeaten streak to four games.

Fortunately for Sam Allardyce's men, Huddersfield struggled to cope with the pressure of needing three points to all but secure their place in the division next season, defending nervously and failing to capitalise on the few clear-cut chances they created.