The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fell to a seventh successive Premier League defeat against Liverpool FC at the John Smith's Stadium.

Emre Can's deflected long-range effort put Jurgen Klopp's side ahead midway through the first half before Roberto Firmino doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

And there was more woe for the Terriers when referee Kevin Friend awarded the visitor's a penalty after Philip Billing was adjudged to have fouled Can in the area.

Mo Salah duly converted to leave David Wagner's men just one point above the relegation zone.

Have a look below at our quick-fire talking points from tonight's Premier League defeat...

Key Moment

Liverpool’s second goal on the stroke of half-time was a real killer and put paid to any hopes of a Town revival.

Moan of the Match

Despite playing two upfront, David Wagner’s men still didn’t really threaten Loris Karius in the Liverpool goal.

Talking Point

With Manchester United away up next, where will Huddersfield Town’s next victory come from as it is now seven league games without one.

Man of the Match

Jonathan Hogg: Another typical all-energy performance by the captain on the day.

Tweet of the Match

Hard to watch your team getting dominated. Demoralising. But we’ve been through worse times. Get Sat out the way, then 7 HUGE games #htafc — Chris Smith (@chefsmith28) January 30, 2018

Referee Watch

Kevin Friend (Leicestershire): Got a barrage of abuse for awarding Liverpool a penalty but wasn’t as bad as made out to be.

Atmosphere

The club asked the crowd to turn up and be loud and they were - but it slowly dwindled away as the Liverpool goals went in.

Verdict

Swansea City’s shock win at home to Arsenal further compounded Town’s miserable night and made the bottom either tighter.

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl, Hadergjonaj, Kongolo, Schindler, Jorgensen, Lowe (Ince, 78’), Mooy (Van La Parra, 78’), Hogg, Billing, Mounie (Quaner, 64’), Depoitre

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Smith, Pritchard, Hefele

Booked:

Liverpool (4-3-3): Karius; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Robertson; Henderson (Wijnaldum, 82’), Can, Milner; Mane, Salah (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 82’), Firmino (Solanke, 89’)

Subs Not Used: Mignolet, van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Ings

Booked:

Half time: Huddersfield Town 0 Liverpool 2

Attendance: 24,121