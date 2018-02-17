The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium today to end the Terriers' FA Cup run in the fifth round.

Town competed well with the Premier League giants, but the finishing power of Romelu Lukaku separated the sides on the day.

The Belgian netted twice in West Yorkshire to secure the victory for Jose Mourinho's side, who will be eyeing up the cup as their best chance of silverware this season.

Here are your key talking points from the clash.

Key moment

Romelu Lukaku putting United two ahead after Town had dominated most of the tie.

Moan of the match

Town’s inability to convert chances rears its ugly head again.

Talking point

VAR being used for the first time in Town’s history to deny a second through Juan Mata.

Man of the match

Danny Williams: Battled all match in the middle of the park.

Tweet of the match

Referee watch

Kevin Friend (Leicestershire): Cannot remember one decision he gave to the hosts.

Atmosphere

The second goal dampened the atmosphere slightly, but both sets of fans were in fine voice.

Verdict

A performance was needed more than a result today and the Terriers delivered.