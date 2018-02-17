Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Romelu Lukaku double for Manchester United dumped Huddersfield Town out of the FA Cup after a spirited performance at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Belgium striker showed skill, strength and balance to put Jose Mourinho's men ahead inside three minutes at the John Smith's Stadium, then raced through to put the tie out of sight in the 55th minute.

However, the game wasn't without controversy as the trialled Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology was utilised rule out a Juan Mata effort on the stroke of half-time.

Have a look at Blake Welton's quick-fire highlights from this evening's John Smith's Stadium clash

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

First Half

2 Minutes: Collin Quaner drives into the box before seeing his low effort go just wide.

3 Minutes: GOAL! Romelu Lukaku slips through the defence, turns Christopher Schindler and places the ball past Jonas Lossl.

8 Minutes: Tom Ince is played into the area after good work from Philip Billing but his effort is just wide after going through one-on-one.

9 Minutes: Rajiv van La Parra finds Steve Mounie from a corner but Nemanja Matic clears.

10 Minutes: Another van La Parra corner bounces before falling to Billing who’s stinging half-volley fires off Victor Lindelöf.

14 Minutes: Florent Hadergjonaj cuts in from the right and drills a low effort straight into the hands of Romero from 20 yards out.

18 Minutes: Schindler blocks an initial Chris Smalling effort from a corner before beating him in the area again when the ball comes back in.

22 Minutes: Danny Williams drives into the area and clips a cross towards the penalty spot; the ball is met by the head of Rajiv van La Parra but it’s a comfortable save for Romero.

23 Minutes: Florent Hadergjonaj whips a dangerous ball into the area but Ince can’t get a good enough contact on it.

28 Minutes: Danny Williams tries his luck from range but the 30 yard effort was never going to test Romero.

33 Minutes: Billing tries a curling effort from 30 yards out which is dealt with by Romero.

45 Minutes: Juan Mata has the ball in the net after a smart Manchester United counter-attack but it's disallowed after consulting VAR.

Second Half

52 Minutes: Appeals for a penalty as Schindler goes down in the box after an aerial challenge but the referee says no.

55 Minutes: GOAL! Lukaku doubles United’s lead - Alexis Sanchez finds his strike partner after a quick break and he coolly slots home.

72 Minutes: Schindler does well to block Lukaku - the ball was cut back to the forward with the defender getting his body in the way.

74 Minutes: Billing collects the ball 20 yards out and drives into the area before seeing his effort well saved by Romero.

85 Minutes: A Tom Ince corner is met by an unmarked Abdelhamid Sabiri five yards out but the attacking midfielder couldn’t keep his header down.

86 Minutes: Billing and Mounie link-up well before the former tries to slip Malone into the area but United keeper Romero was alert to it.

89 Minutes: A Danny Williams’ cross picks out Steve Mounie 10 yards out but the striker’s acrobatic effort is just wide.

Line ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl, Hadergjonaj (Smith, ‘70), Schindler, Zanka, Kongolo (Malone, 70’); Billing, Williams; Van La Parra, Ince, Quaner; Mounie.

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Whitehead, Hogg, Sabiri, Depoitre.

Booked:

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Romero; Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw; Matic, Carrick; McTominay, Mata (Lingard, 80’), Sanchez (Martial, 76’); Lukaku (Bailly (90+1).

Subs Not Used: Periera, Darmian, Gomes, Hamilton.

Booked:

Half time: Huddersfield Town 0 Manchester United 1

Attendance: 17,861