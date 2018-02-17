Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been the better side in the first 45 minutes of their FA Cup fifth-round clash with Manchester United despite trailing at the interval.

Romelu Lukaku netted the only goal of the game to gift Jose Mourinho's side the upper hand at half time, but the Terriers will be confident of turning this tie in their favour.

Philip Billing and Danny Williams have been outstanding in the centre of the park and have dictated the tempo of Town's play with and without the ball, with David Wagner's men pressing United high up the pitch - much as they did in the 2-1 win over the Red Devils in October.

Both Florent Hadergjonaj and Terence Kongolo have impressed in the full back positions, with the Switzerland international having a lot of joy down the right hand side up against United defender Luke Shaw.

Town have been able to exploit the wide areas today - much as they did throughout the promotion season - and the visitors have been hanging on to their lead at times.

Billing has gone close with a long range effort, while Collin Quaner and Hadergjonaj have also tested Man United's second-choice keeper, Sergio Romero.

Even if Town don't advance to the next round of the cup, today's performance so far has shown that Wagner is prepared to be on the front foot against any side - something fans have been calling for since the festive period.

The next goal will be crucial in this clash, but I wouldn't bet against Town snatching a win.

