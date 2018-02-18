Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Romelu Lukaku double dumped Huddersfield Town out of the FA Cup in a Fifth Round clash marred by VAR controversy.

While the decision to utilise technology and aid officials has been widely embraced, the trial period has not been without its problems.

And the teething troubles continued as Manchester United's Juan Mata saw an effort cancelled out for the narrowest of offsides - with some strangely skewed lines superimposed on the TV screens.

In the end it didn't matter, with United advancing into the last eight over a Town side who put up a spirited, but ultimately fruitless, display.

Have a look below at some of the best lines from across the media on the John Smith's Stadium encounter...

The Mirror

There was no catching a cold for Manchester United in wintry Yorkshire, even after Paul Pogba was ruled out with illness.

Jose Mourinho's side weathered a storm from Huddersfield, who carved out several chances and whipped up a fierce atmosphere at the John Smith's Stadium, and made their class tell in an ultimately comfortable victory.

It was Romelu Lukaku who put them into the FA Cup quarter final, who showed his goal drought is well and truly over with two fine finishes early in each half to stop the Terriers snapping at United's heels.

The Manchester team were forced back for long periods as Huddersfield clung to hope for much of the game, but it was the difference in quality between the two teams' forward lines that decided the game.

The Guardian

Paul Pogba missed this game through illness, leaving Manchester United to book their place in the last eight of the FA Cup without him.

Thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s 20th and 21st goals of the season they managed it comfortably enough, the striker showing the value of possessing an accomplished goalscorer when chances are few and far between.

Huddersfield could have done with a similarly potent spearhead, since for all their attacking intent they came up short in front of goal.

With the benefit of an early lead United could afford to be economical, letting their opponents have most of the ball and hitting them effectively on the counter.

This was a pulsating tie, with enough noise to satisfy even Mourinho, a notorious hater of quiet grounds.

United supporters had the away end to themselves and as is often the case created more volume in the first 20 minutes than is generally heard in an afternoon at Old Trafford.

Eddie Howe commented last week that the atmosphere generated by the Huddersfield crowd had unsettled his players and contributed to Bournemouth’s defeat and, if anything, the home backing now was even more impressive, particularly as the Terriers were behind inside three minutes.

The Mail

In the end, none it mattered. The now-traditional FA Cup VAR controversy kept us busy for a while but ultimately fizzled out into an interminable discussion over whether a player’s knee was a centimetre ahead of another’s players body and thus offside It was; just.

And the great Paul Pogba debate was stalled after he called in sick, with Jose Mourinho saying that only now would he assess whether he can play against Sevilla in the week. Though, with a wry smile, he added that Pogba had been due to play in his favourite position, No 8 on the left of midfield, had he been fit.

All was rendered obsolete by Romelu Lukaku. His two goals, almost identical in the sheer pace and determination he demonstrated, ensured United navigated a tricky tie. When Lukaku is playing like this, powering past defenders while simultaneously fighting them off and applying clinical finishes, he looks every inch a Manchester United player.

If Tom Ince or Rajiv van la Parra, had some of the same composure, the plot might have enjoyed a twist or two. As it was United, despite being slack for much of the first half and denied a goal by VAR, eventually secured a relatively easy passage into the FA Cup quarter finals and took a step closer to the trophy they are most likely to win this season.

Initially it seemed this might be a stroll. The empty seats in all but the United end suggested that Huddersfield’s fans, at least, weren’t as engaged with the FA Cup fifth round as they are with their Premier League survival. Their team’s performance suggested otherwise, however.

Evening Standard

The game could well have been a ‘banana skin’ tie with a confident Huddersfield side after their first league win of 2018, but David Wagner made four changes to the team that defeated Bournemouth last weekend.

But the talking point of the game was the use of VAR technology.

Juan Mata seemed to be onside when Ashley Young played in the Spaniard to put United 2-0 up, but Neil Swarbrick advised referee Kevin Friend to disallow the goal for offside.

Questions remain over the decision with it looking incredibly tight, but with Huddersfield responding well to Lukaku’s opening goal, the decision meant the Terriers weren’t killed off and retained a decent balance to the game.

In the end, the incident didn’t affect the result in the end anyway, and United’s name are in the hat for the quarter-final draw.

The Express

If United were without one club-record signing in midfield, Huddersfield were missing two - Aaron Mooy is injured; Alex Pritchard was cup-tied.

However, Town found fine replacements: Danny Williams was excellent; Philip Billing was prominent; Ince, son of former United midfielder Paul, almost scored.

As a team, they were relentless. So were their supporters.

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust and Mourinho have both raised concerns about the noise levels at Old Trafford but there could be no complaints about the atmosphere in Huddersfield.

It was electric. And so was Lukaku.