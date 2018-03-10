Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were unable to find a way through a stubborn ten-man Swansea City defence this afternoon at the John Smith's Stadium.

David Wagner's side dominated throughout against a Swans side who saw Jordan Ayew sent-off in the 11 minute for a horror challenge on Jonathan Hogg.

However, despite having 81% possession the Terriers were unable to find a way through with Steve Mounie and Tom Ince coming closest with second-half efforts which hit the woodwork.

Have a look below at the quick-fire highlights from this afternoon's John Smith's Stadium encounter...

First Half

3 Minutes: Scott Malone intercepts a ball forward and drives down the left flank before pulling the ball back to Alex Pritchard. A Swansea defender gets a touch to take it into the path of Tom Ince but his effort is wide.

6 Minutes: Pritchard finds Steve Mounie in the area; the forward gets away from his marker but his effort is wide.

11 Minutes: RED CARD! Jordan Ayew is sent-off for a high slide tackle on Jonathan Hogg.

13 Minutes: Florent Hadergjonaj puts a dangerous ball into the box but it deflects off Alfie Mawson and into Lukasz Fabianski’s hands.

19 Minutes: Hadergjonaj's low cross is cleared before Hogg’s volley is deflected for a corner.

20 Minutes: Christopher Schindler nods an effort inches over the bar after it’s put in from Rajiv van La Parra.

26 Minutes: Pritchard slips Ince into the area, he cuts in onto his left foot before a last-ditch block stifles his effort.

31 Minutes: Pritchard’s drilled effort is put behind for a corner by Mawson’s block with Ince’s delivery then bouncing around the area before being cleared.

41 Minutes: Aaron Mooy whips a great ball into the area which the striker meets; he tries to flick the ball into the back post but it’s just over.

Second Half

51 Minutes: Hogg receives the ball from 25 yards out and unleashes a screamer which goes inches wide.

52 Minutes: Hadergjonaj’s teasing ball into the box flies past Mounie and under the foot of Scott Malone.

60 Minutes: Swansea City’s Ki curls a free-kick into the area; it hits the legs of Mike van der Hoorn with Jonathan Hogg coming across well to clear.

61 Minutes: Mounie rattles an effort into the side-netting after meeting Hadergjonaj's cut back 12 yard out.

62 Minutes: Great save from Swansea keeper Fabianski, somehow tipping a fierce Mounie volley onto the top of the bar!

64 Minutes: Mooy cuts a corner back to Hadergjonaj on the edge of the box but the Swiss full-back’s effort is inches wide.

74 Minutes: Ince is denied in the area by more last ditch defending after he was slipped through by Quaner.

79 Minutes: A Hadergjonaj corner is cleared only as far as Ince who keeps the ball alive and finds Mounie with a chipped cross but the forward can’t keep his header down.

86 Minutes: Mounie meets another long ball into the area but van der Hoorn does enough to stop his header finding the target - both van der Hoorn and Fernandez have been immense for the Swans today.

90+1 Minute: Ince glances a Hadergjonaj cross against the inside of the post!! Swansea counter and win a free-kick near the corner flag but it’s well claimed by Jonas Lossl.

Line ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Zanka, Schindler, Malone; Hogg, Mooy (Williams, 69’); van la Parra (Depoitre, 78’), Pritchard (Quaner, 64’), Ince; Mounie.

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Smith, Sabiri, Lowe.

Booked: Hadergjonaj, Quaner

Swansea City (3-5-2) : Fabianski; Fernandez, Mawson, van der Hoorn; Olsson, Clucas, Ki (Carroll, 89’), King, Naughton; J. Ayew, A. Ayew (Abraham, 73’).

Subs Not Used: Nordfeldt, Bartley, Roberts, Narsingh, Dyer.

Booked: Mawson, Olsson, A. Ayew,

Sent off: J.Ayew,

Half time: Huddersfield Town 0 Swansea City 0

Attendance: 23,567