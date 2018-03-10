The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were frustrated by 10-man Swansea City at the John Smith's Stadium today, with the sides playing out a goalless draw.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men after just 11 minutes when Jordan Ayew caught skipper Jonathan Hogg on the knee, with referee Michael Oliver brandishing a red card.

Town could not make the numerical advantage count however, with none of their 30 efforts on goal able to beat keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Here are your quick-fire talking points from the draw.

Key moment

Jordan Ayew’s red card in the 11th minute changed the complexion of the game and resulted in Swansea camping in their own half.

Moan of the match

Town were unable to break down 10-man Swansea and earn a valuable three points.

Talking point

Could Florent Hadergjonaj have seen red for his challenge on Ki Sung-Yeung?

Man of the match

Jonathan Hogg : The best ball-playing match I can remember from the midfielder, who did his limited defensive duties well too.

Tweet of the match

Referee watch

Michael Oliver (Northumberland): Got the major decisions right.

Atmosphere

Great atmosphere which turned nervy in the final minutes.

Verdict

A really disappointing point for the hosts who dominated the match but couldn’t break down the Swans.