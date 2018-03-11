Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town failed to break down a resolute Swansea City rearguard display during their Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Welsh side found themselves reduced to 10 men when Jordan Ayew lunged in studs up on Jonathan Hogg, catching the Terriers midfielder halfway up his shin.

Referee Michael Oliver did not take long to brandish a straight red card to leave the Swans at a man disadvantage for the remaining 79 minutes of the encounter.

However, Town's fevered expectation soon gave way to frustration as the visitors repelled wave after wave of attacks.

Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski produced a world-class save to keep out striker Steve Mounie's second-half volley while Tom Ince's last-minute header bounced up against a post.

Have a look below at some of the best lines from across the media on the John Smith's Stadium encounter...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The Independent

If Carvalhal had gone into the game with any attacking ambition, it disappeared with the 11th minute sending-off.

The 5-3-2 formation with which he started the afternoon became, at times, a 5-4-0, with Andre Ayew, the sole remaining striker, frequently dropping back to help a deep-lying midfield whenever Huddersfield had the ball.

The visitors had to defend, and did so doggedly; no one more than Alfie Mawson, who was regularly in the right place to make the vital challenge.

Huddersfield, faced with a blanket defence, tried to play through it, but lacked enough pace in their passing to do so. Ince, more than once, needed a second too long amid the crowds, and frustration began to set in.

The Mirror

Swansea gained another precious point in their fight for survival - despite playing for almost 80 minutes with 10 men.

Swansea defended resolutely at the John Smith’s Stadium after Jordan Ayew was sent off after 11 minutes to earn their 18th point in their 10 Premier League games under Carlos Carvalhal.

The draw moves them and Huddersfield four points clear of the drop zone, although David Wagner’s side will be deeply disappointed they did not turn their total domination into victory.

They struggled to break Swansea down and the closest they came to scoring was when Lukas Fabianski turned Steve Mounie’s volley onto the bar.

Ayew was dismissed for a reckless lunge at Jonathan Hogg when he caught the Town skipper on his left knee with his right boot.

However, having so much possession did not suit Town, who are a counter-attacking side, and they could not find a way through Swansea’s well-drilled defence.

The Guardian

Huddersfield Town have not become so high and mighty that they can look down their noses at a Premier League point, but they were entitled to feel shortchanged by this one because two more seemed tantalisingly attainable.

David Wagner’s team had almost a full match in which to convert numerical supremacy into victory after Jordan Ayew was sent off in the 11th minute but they wound up banging their heads against the brick wall erected by Swansea’s 10 remaining players.

SKY Sports

Swansea produced a brilliant defensive performance to claim a point at Huddersfield despite playing 79 minutes of the 0-0 draw with 10 men.

The visitors' gameplan was undone after just 11 minutes when Jordan Ayew was shown a straight red card by Michael Oliver for a high boot in a challenge with Jonathan Hogg.

Yet for all their subsequent possession - and Huddersfield enjoyed 81 per cent of the ball - Swansea keeper Lukasz Fabianski was forced into just one save of note, tipping Steve Mounie's fierce volley onto the bar midway through the second half.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

ESPN

Swansea's 10 men defended heroically to frustrate relegation rivals Huddersfield in a goalless stalemate at the John Smith's Stadium.

High expectation among the home fans following the early dismissal of Swansea forward Jordan Ayew gave way to frustration as the visitors repelled wave after wave of attacks.

Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski produced a world-class save to keep out striker Steve Mounie's second-half volley, while Tom Ince's last-minute header bounced against a post.

Huddersfield, hoping to make their top-flight status as secure as possible before a daunting run-in, never took their foot off the pedal.

Swansea, beaten only once now in 14 matches, were content to let the home side have the ball and, save for a handful of clear chances, held on for the point they travelled north for.

Four Four Two

Swansea City survived for almost 80 minutes with 10 men as Huddersfield Town squandered a big opportunity in a 0-0 draw at John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

Despite losing Jordan Ayew to a straight red card in just the 11th minute, Carlos Carvalhal's side battled through sustained pressure to secure a vital point in their bid to avoid relegation.

It was the quickest sending off of the season and the Ghana forward could have no complaints, having almost caught Jonathan Hogg on the knee in a reckless bid to win the ball.

Hogg, in his 250th career start, was fit to continue and the incident appeared the perfect incentive for the home side to go six points clear of the bottom three, but they were unable to break down a brave rearguard and have now been held scoreless in 16 league games this term, more than any other side.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The Mail

On Friday night they held a sponsored sleepover at the John Smith’s Stadium to raise money for the homeless.

The ten men of Swansea City ensured it carried on well into Saturday afternoon with a resolute rearguard effort which saw them cling to a well-earned point.

There was mitigation for Carlos Carvalhal’s excitement extinguishers. On 11 minutes the visitors were down to 10 men.

No less than thirty shots came in from the hosts, who held 81 per cent of the possession. But for all their huffing and puffing, they found the Welsh house made of stern stuff.

Huddersfield are in 15th and have now not scored in 16 of their Premier League matches. The reality, however, is that they still have a serious shot at avoiding a relegation many thought was inevitable before a ball was kicked.