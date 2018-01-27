The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were held to a draw by Birmingham City in an entertaining FA Cup Fourth Round clash at the John Smith's Stadium.

Steve Mounie's emphatic header had given the Premier League side a 21 minute lead with the Terriers then dominating proceedings for the rest of the first-half.

But a mistake by Michael Hefele gifted an equaliser for Blues' Lukas Jutkiewicz early in the second-half.

The rest of the game could have gone either way with a replay arguably the fairest outcome in the encounter.

That is provisionally scheduled for Tuesday, February 6 with confirmation of the date due on Monday.

Have a look below at all the quick-fire talking points from a frustrating draw for David Wagner's side.

Key Moment

Joe Lolley’s startling miss in stoppage time at the end which would have prevented a replay.

Moan of the Match

That Town couldn’t make more of some promising attacks and left themselves open to conceding from a mistake.

Talking Point

Town have now gone seven matches without a win in all competitions and need to pull out all the stops against Liverpool next time out.

Man of the Match

Terence Kongolo - Showed the class which made him a league winner in Holland, timing his challenges excellently.

Tweet of the match

Referee watch

Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire): Was on top of the action throughout and handled the game pretty well.

Atmosphere

Not as buoyant as usual with Birmingham having full sway in the Chadwick Lawrence Stand.

Verdict

A frustrating match for Town, especially having taken the lead, and a replay down in the Midlands is the last thing they would have wanted.