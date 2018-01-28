Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City will face a replay at St Andrew's after a 1-1 draw in this afternoon's FA Cup Fourth Round clash at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Premier League side looked to be in control of the game after Steve Mounie headed in Florent Hadergjonaj's cross early in the first half to give Huddersfield the lead.

However, a Michael Hefele mistake saw former-Town loanee Lukas Jutkiewicz fire past Joel Coleman to equalise.

David Wagner's men have now won only twice in their last nine matches, and only once in January - their FA Cup third round victory against Bolton Wanderers.

The date for the replay has been provisionally announced for Tuesday, February 6 with further details to be announced on Monday.

We'll hear from both Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner and Birmingham City boss Steve Cotterill as they reflect on this afternoon's FA Cup clash.