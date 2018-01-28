Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City will face a replay at St Andrew's after a 1-1 draw in this afternoon's FA Cup Fourth Round clash at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Premier League side looked to be in control of the game after Steve Mounie headed in Florent Hadergjonaj's cross early in the first half to give Huddersfield the lead.

However, a Michael Hefele mistake saw former-Town loanee Lukas Jutkiewicz fire past Joel Coleman to equalise.

David Wagner's men have now won only twice in their last nine matches, and only once in January - their FA Cup third round victory against Bolton Wanderers.

The date for the replay has been provisionally announced for Tuesday, February 6 with further details to be announced on Monday.

We'll hear from both Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner and Birmingham City boss Steve Cotterill as they reflect on this afternoon's FA Cup clash.

Replay

Replay date at St Andrew’s has been given provisionally as February 6, with a 7.45pm kick-off

Over and out

Wagner has left the room. Of the two managers you sense Wagner’s disappointment and see the pride Cotterill took from his team’s performance.

The Birmingham boss was definitely the happier of the two

Billing Important

Billing needs more game time, says Wagner, but he’s valued.

(Billing) will be important for the rest of the season

Opportunity

Wagner says Town has a healthy, big squad and “big competition” for places.

“Everybody has a chance to show” with the opportunity of the replay

Work It Out

Despite everybody being disappointed with having to go to St Andrew’s for the replay, Wagner says:

Now we have it, we work with it and take it

Great Effort

The boss says the effort and attitude were not at fault it was the missed chances that let his side down.

Missing two clear-cut chances and giving Birmingham’s goal away too cheaply are his main regrets.

This was only because of our mistakes

Important

Wagner says the FA Cup is important to the club.

We wanted to be in the next round today but unfortunately we will have to wait for the rematch .

Injuries

Kangolo and Danny Williams have “slight injuries, not serious” according to Wagner. They will be out “for no more than a couple of weeks or so”

Two Bright Lights

The boss singled out Quaner and Mounie for praise and said the performance “offensively” was OK

Mistakes Cost Us

Wagner said there were still a lot of positives to take from the match, but individually there were some negatives.

We had too many mistakes in offence and too many in defence - Wagner

Undeserved

Terriers’ boss David Wagner says it was not the result they wanted and not the result his team deserved

“We missed the clear-cut chances we had”

David Wagner

Terriers’ boss is here:

Cotterill Faces Media

Unsurprised

Blues’ manager says he is unsurprised by the player’s performance but was full of praise, singling out Chekh N’Doye for his contribution

No Incomings?

Cotterill has tried to get some signings over the line during the transfer window but it looks like nothing is going to happen now.

“Nothing has changed my mind to think we will spring a rabbit out of the hat”

Replay chance

Cotterill says the replay gives fringe players another chance of a game

Mindset

“Over the last year everyone has got used to getting beat, so we need to change the mindset,” says Cotterill.

Lifted

Cotterill says everyone has been given a lift by the result and he believes his side deserved to win it

Onside?

Cotterill believe Lukas Jutkiewicz’s disallowed goal was onside.

“When you look at the cut of the grass it looked onside.”

Steve Cotterill

Cotterill says Birmingham showed “lots of character”