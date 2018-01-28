Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face an FA Cup replay at St Andrew's after enduring a frustrating afternoon against Birmingham City at the John Smith's Stadium.

David Wagner's men dominated for large periods of the game with the Fourth Round tie looking set to go to form when Steve Mounie gave the Premier League side a a 21 minute lead against the SkyBet Championship strugglers.

But a defensive mishap by Michael Hefele gifted former Town loanee Lukas Jutkiewicz an equaliser in a high-tempo cup clash without many clear cut chances.

The Midlands replay is expected to be held a Tuesday, February 6 with both club's set to provide final confirmation this Monday.

Have a look below at some of the best lines from across the media on the John Smith's Stadium encounter...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The Telegraph

This fourth round tie was defined by the profligacy of both sets of players and perhaps predictably concluded in a justifiable draw, ensuring Huddersfield and Birmingham will be required to revisit this contest a week on Tuesday at St Andrew’s.

It was fanciful to imagine that the prospect of a fifth-round berth would allow either David Wagner or his counterpart Steve Cotterill to prioritise this fixture. The grandeur of the FA Cup is fast eroding and both clubs are embroiled in fights for survival in their respective divisions.

That was underpinned by Huddersfield’s second lowest gate of the season and seven changes to the starting XI’s of both teams ahead of pivotal league fixtures. Liverpool visit the John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday, while Birmingham face fellow Championship strugglers Sunderland, on the same evening.

The Guardian

Premier League Huddersfield were held to a 1-1 draw by the struggling Championship side Birmingham City at the John Smith’s Stadium. Birmingham’s Lukas Jutkiewicz fired home a low shot nine minutes into the second half after Steve Mounie’s emphatic header had given the home team an interval lead.

Steve Cotterill’s Blues comfortably held their own against Huddersfield, who still look out of sorts after recent struggles in the league, but the visitors were grateful late on when Joe Lolley blazed a great chance over the bar following Collin Quaner’s cutback.

The Sun

David Wagner took a big risk with Huddersfield's FA Cup hopes by ringing the changes.

Wagner had one eye on his old mate Jurgen Klopp coming calling with Liverpool this week and rested several of his big hitters - with his reward another unwanted tie in the replay.

Huddersfield's fringe men did enough to win all the same, but Steve Cotterill's side were always keen on a mini-upset to lift their season of woe.

SKY Sports

Lukas Jutkiewicz’s second-half equaliser earned Birmingham a deserved replay as their fourth-round FA Cup tie at Huddersfield ended 1-1.

Jutkiewicz arrowed home a low shot nine minutes into the second period after Steve Mounie’s emphatic header had given the Premier League side an interval lead.

Another bite at the cherry was just reward for Steve Cotterill’s Sky Bet Championship strugglers, who comfortably held their own against Huddersfield, who still look out of sorts after their recent top-flight struggles.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The Daily Mail

When Huddersfield and Birmingham are ringing the changes you know that the FA Cup is not what it once was. The hosts, with Premier League survival the priority, made seven. Their visitors, looking to preserve Championship status, did likewise.

What followed was a result – and a replay – neither wanted. In a low quality game which improved after the break, Steve Mounie gave the Premier League side a first-half lead before Lukas Jutkiewicz's 54th-minute leveller ensured another outing in front of more blue empty seats. Jutkiewicz then had a header ruled out for offside before, at the death, former Birmingham trainee and Aston Villa fan Joe Lolley could have won it for the hosts when he found himself all alone in the area. Lolley's shot, however, sailed high over the bar and sent heads dropping into hands.

Was the result karma for all of those changes? Not really.

Huddersfield certainly cannot be blamed for resting key men including the influential Aaron Mooy. There are around 200 million reasons why staying in the top flight is more important than an FA Cup run.

The Terriers host Liverpool on Tuesday, when there will be more than 12,861 here. On Saturday, they head to Manchester United. Both are tough enough assignments without injuries to your best players.

Birmingham Mail

Birmingham City battled to a worthy draw at Premier League Huddersfield after coming form behind for the second week running.

Steve Mounie’s header put the hosts ahead midway through the second half as Blues struggled for possession.

But they had much the better of the second period and Lukas Jutkiewicz’s second of the season was no more than they deserved - even if a replay doesn’t suit either side.