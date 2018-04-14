The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town claimed a massive victory over Watford FC today to edge ever closer to Premier League survival.

Tom Ince netted the winner in stoppage time after Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen had picked him out eight yards from goal.

The late goal sent the John Smith's Stadium into wild celebrations, with the players, staff and fans all knowing what a big result it is in the context of the season.

Here are your quick-fire talking points from the clash.

Key moment

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen choosing to roll the ball back across the area for Tom Ince, rather than shooting himself.

Moan of the match

Nothing to moan about at the John Smith’s Stadium, but why couldn’t Brighton do Town a favour by taking points off Crystal Palace?

Talking point

Does that win mean Town will have another season in the Premier League?

Man of the match

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen: Dominant in the air up against Hornets captain Troy Deeney and set up Tom Ince for the winner.

Tweet of the match

Referee watch

Craig Pawson (Sheffield): Could have pointed to the spot when Alex Pritchard went down in the area.

Atmosphere

Unbelievable. One of the best atmospheres I’ve had the pleasure to experience.

Verdict

A massive win for Town, which could be crucial in their bid for Premier League survival.