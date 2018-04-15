Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a hugely-important victory over Watford FC yesterday, boosting the Terriers' chances of a second season in the Premier League.

Tom Ince scored a dramatic late winner for David Wagner's side, who now sit seven points clear of the relegation zone in 14th position.

The Terriers dominated large portions of the match and were deserved victors despite being kept out until the 91st minute.

Here we take a look at how the national media covered the vital win at the John Smith's Stadium.

Chris Wheeler - The Mail on Sunday

"The Huddersfield players piled on Tom Ince in one corner of the pitch, closely followed by manager David Wagner. Up in the directors’ box, chairman Dean Hoyle embraced his two sons while pandemonium broke out all around them.

"Premier League survival is not guaranteed yet, but they know it’s so close now.

"We were in the first of three minutes of added time and Huddersfield hadn’t managed a single shot on target in a tense but, until then, largely uneventful game.

"Terence Kongolo floated another hopeful ball into the Watford penalty area and Laurent Depoitre made enough of a nuisance of himself for Mathias Zanka, thrown up front as a last resort, to win possession.

"It was Zanka’s quick-thinking that did it. He caught out Watford by flicking a square pass to the edge of the six-yard box, and substitute Ince was more alert than three defenders to sweep the ball home with his left foot.

"In that instant, Wagner’s side moved seven points and four places clear of the relegation zone."

Jon Culley - The Telegraph

"Cheered on by a tirelessly enthusiastic crowd, still enjoying the thrill of being in the Premier League as much in April as they were in August, Huddersfield Town moved three points closer to booking themselves in for another season after substitute Tom Ince’s goal one minute into stoppage time secured a first win in six matches for David Wagner’s team.

"Predictably, the John Smith's Stadium erupted with a collective roar of relief. They went into the match with a cushion between themselves and the bottom three that was still four points thanks to Chelsea’s comeback at Southampton but they knew, with a difficult run-in ahead of them, that this was easily their best chance of securing at least one more win.

"That was clear in the reaction of the Huddersfield bench, where Wagner let his emotions take over for a few moments, running on to the field to celebrate with his players. There was no disguising how significant he felt the moment to be."

Simon Bird - The Mirror

"Tom Ince fired Huddersfield to the brink of Premier Legue safety.

"The substitute struck in the dying minutes with Town’s first shot on target, to clinch the points.

"David Wagner’s men dug it out at the end of a woeful game lacking energy.

"They had a spell of pressure late on and a slip up by Mike van der Hoorn let Mathias Zanka slip a pass to Ince to crashed home from six yards.

"The gap from the bottom three is seven points, which may be enough for the Yorkshireman.

"Alarm bells were ringing at the lack of creativity and ease at which rivals defend against Town’s attack.

"This was one of the most uneventful games of the season.

"If Town survive, as they seem likely to this season, it will be because of their organisation and spirit.

"They lack guile going forward, and seem very short of confidence, but never give up.

"Despite this they have almost earned another crack at the top flight, and that will be mission accomplished and a chance for Wagner to build again."

Greg O'Keeffe - BBC Sport

"The scenes of delight at the final whistle were reminiscent of last May when Huddersfield clinched promotion from the Championship.

"While Christopher Schindler's winning penalty in a tense play-off final shootout did it then, here it was more late drama.

"But while Premier League survival now feels a lot more likely despite that daunting run-in, staying up again next term could depend on Wagner finding more goals.

"Forward Steve Mounie is Huddersfield's top scorer with nine in all competitions and Ince's winner on Saturday was the side's second in their past six games. Owner Dean Hoyle may well be asked to bankroll more attacking talent in the transfer market this summer.

"For the time being, though, their commendable spirit and perseverance will be a key asset as they face some of the top sides looking for the extra points that will really allow them to relax.

"A dramatic defeat for fellow strugglers Southampton earlier was an early boost on Saturday and the home fans cheered as news of Chelsea's comeback on the south coast filtered through.

"They were still cheering at the end - 90 minutes of low-quality, tense football forgiven thanks to one vital moment."

Paul Doyle - The Guardian

"David Wagner did not understate the importance of the mission entrusted to Tom Ince when he sprang the winger from the bench just after the hour. 'This is a time for miracles,' Huddersfield’s manager told the player.

"For 30 minutes it did not look like Ince or anyone else would find the goal the home side craved but if there is one thing that Wagner can count on from his team, it is that they will not give up. And in stoppage time Ince fulfilled his formidable task, stabbing the ball into the net from five yards to trigger mass celebrations at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“'Maybe we have not the best players but for sure we are one of the best celebrators,' quipped Wagner after a victory that does a power of good to Huddersfield’s hopes of defying pre-season prophecies of doom by avoiding relegation.

"They are seven points above 18th-placed Southampton, albeit having played a game more. 'It was a very emotional moment for everybody who supports Huddersfield. This could be one of the biggest moments in the recent club history. This moment of magic from Incey – it was a big step for sure, even if we know the job is not yet done.'

"Wagner had called for a renewal of the aggression and intensity that has characterised his team’s unlikely rise over the past two years and he got it from the start. The question was whether Huddersfield could find precision to complement their tenacity.

"The answer for most of the match was negative, as it has often been this season for a side who had scored 26 goals in their 33 matches before this one. They worked themselves into positions to penetrate but failed to produce a cutting final ball. When they needed a scalpel they had only a plastic spoon.

"Their lone striker, Steve Mounié, looked hungry but was given little to feed off before being replaced in the 70th minute."