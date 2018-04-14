The video will start in 8 Cancel

An injury-time winner from Tom Ince saw Huddersfield Town take a massive step toward Premier League survival at the John Smith's Stadium.

With Chelsea incredibly coming back from two goals to beat Southampton 3-2 in the day's early encounter this clash was nicely set-up for a rip-rousing John Smith's Stadium clash.

But what the capacity West Yorkshire crowd got instead was an contest high on effort and endeavour but low on quality from either side.

And just as it appeared the Terriers had thrown away a crucial opportunity in front of their own crowd, up popped Ince to send the home fans into raptures.

Have a look below at the quick-fire highlights from this afternoon's John Smith's Stadium encounter...

First Half

18 Minutes: Aaron Mooy releases Collin Quaner clear on goal with a lovely dinked pass - but Adrian Mariappa makes a fantastic last-ditch tackle in the box.

19 Minutes: Steve Mounie meets a Pritchard corner; his header is flicked towards goal three yards out by Quaner but the shot is save and the flag goes up for offside.

29 Minutes: Troy Deeney tries a curling effort from 20 yards out but Florent Hadergjonaj blocks for a corner.

33 Minutes: Watford counter after a Town corner is cleared but Collin Quaner sprints back to cover and Pereyra is eventually booked for simulation under pressure from the player.

34 Minutes: Jonas Lossl is called into action as he saves a low Doucoure drive from 20 yards out.

35 Minutes: A Doucoure effort deflects into the side netting with Will Hughes whipping the resultant corner into the area but Zanka and Mooy get it away.

Second Half

63 Minutes: Watford's Will Hughes goes past three in the are but Terence Kongolo and Hogg cover before Lossl smothers.

67 Minutes: Pritchard drives at Watford’s defence before cutting the ball back - Ince’s initial shot is blocked with Mounie’s follow-up is as well.

73 Minutes: Pritchard drives into the area and goes down under pressure from Prodl - he’s instantly booked for simulation as he claims a penalty.

79 Minutes: Depoitre goes down in the area as he tries to meet a Mooy cross but the referee waves away the penalty appeals.

82 Minutes: Billing launches a long throw into the area; the ball falls to Hogg 20 yards out with his piledriver flashing just wide...

90+1 Minutes: GOAL! Mathias Zanka latches on to a long ball in the area, squares the ball to Ince who placed in from five yards out!

Line ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Zanka, Schindler, Kongolo; Mooy, Hogg; Pritchard, Quaner (Ince, 60’), van La Parra (Billing, 77’); Mounie (Depoitre, 71’).

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Smith, Malone, Lowe.

Booked: Zanka, Pritchard



Watford (4-2-3-1): Karnezis; Mariappa, Prödl, Cathcart, Janmaat; Doucouré, Capoue; Femenía (Richarlison, 58’), Hughes (Sinclair, 90’), Pereyra; Deeney (Gray, 81’).

Subs Not Used: Gomes, Britos, Kabasele, Okaka.

Booked: Janmaat, Pereyra,

Half time: Huddersfield Town 0 Watford 0