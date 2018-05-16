Huddersfield Town and England World Cup legend Ray Wilson MBE has died aged 83.
The defender, who played 283 games for Town and scored six goals during a 12-year spell, was signed by Bill Shankly and quickly became the club's established first choice left-back.
He remains Town's most-capped England player - picking up 30 before a move to Everton in 1964 and he eventually ended his international career with 63 caps.
Wilson went on to play for Oldham Athletic and then became caretaker manager at Bradford City before his footballing career came to an end in 1971.
After football he set up an undertakers business in Outlane and was a regular face at Town home games, making the short from his house in picturesque Slaithwaite with one of his two sons, Russell, 58 or Neil, 56.
The former FA Cup winner was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2004.
We will bring you all the latest tributes and updates on this sad news.
RIP RAY WILSON. We had some laughs and some very late nights through the years and even with your illness you carried on coming with us and keeping us on our toes until about six years ago. In many peoples eyes the best English left back ever. Goodbye old friend.
Most successful player
In their statement Huddersfield Town said: “Ray is arguably the most successful and best-known player ever to pull on a Huddersfield Town shirt, having been a key member of England’s World Cup-winning team in 1966.”