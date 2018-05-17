The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town pulled off a remarkable feat to clinch Premier League football for a second season next term.

David Wagner and his players battled superbly throughout the season - and especially in the final-week fixtures against Manchester City and Chelsea - and deserved their spot in next year's top flight.

Christopher Schindler scooped the player of the season award, but there were a number of other standouts for Town.

Here is how we rated their campaigns - and you can have your say with our widget below.

Jonas Lossl - 9

Some excellent, crucial saves during the course of the season, with Stoke City, Chelsea and Newcastle United coming to mind.

Made a few errors, such as his clearances away at Swansea City, but overall had a decent season for the Terriers.

Tommy Smith - 7

Had to settle for mostly substitute appearances this season, but did well when called upon.

Had a strong end to the season.

Florent Hadergjonaj - 8

Been excellent since coming into the squad in January.

Can deliver high-quality balls into the box as well as defend – and he can play in midfield.

Christopher Schindler - 10

Top class from start to finish.

Fully deserving of Town's player of the season award.

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen - 9

Looked a bit shaky at the start of the campaign, but grew into his role alongside Schindler.

Ended the season on top form and made that heroic block against Manchester United.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Chris Lowe - 7

Kept out with injury for much of the season, but played his part when called upon.

His defensive effort in the final few games was top drawer.

Terence Kongolo - 8

A really strong defender with a top-class career in front of him.

His flexibility came in useful in the crunch matches against Manchester City and Chelsea.

Scott Malone - 5

Joined with a lot of promise in the summer but failed to make an impression this season - apart form winning a free kick against Chelsea towards the end of the match.

Should have scored to steal Town some points on a couple of occasions.

Jonathan Hogg - 9

Superb this season.

Drove Town towards survival with his leadership qualities and unbelievable engine in the heart of the midfield.

Aaron Mooy - 8

Started and ended well, but faded half-way through the season.

Opposition sides learned to close down Town's transition man to stop the Terriers quick counter attacks, but he was back in from for the final-week clashes with Man City and Chelsea.

Philip Billing - 6

Started the season in the Town side and performed well, helping Town get off to a flying start.

Unfortunately injuries came into play and he was out of action for a fair portion of the campaign.

Rajiv van La Parra - 7

Hit the ground too often this season, but caused teams problems with his pace and trickery.

Final product also improved this year, but he needs to keep that improvement going into next year.

Danny Williams - 8

A great addition to the Town squad after former club Reading were beaten at Wembley by the Terriers.

Allowed David Wagner to chop and change formations and added even more energy to the midfield.

Tom Ince - 7

Scored one of the most important goals of the season against Watford, but couldn't find goals and assists on a regular basis.

Hoping for a more productive season in front of goal next year.

Collin Quaner - 6

Had a couple of tough matches in the Premier League, but finished as Town's leading assist maker.

More consistency needed from the big man next year.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Abdelhamid Sabiri - 5

Started off with plenty of promise but dropped out of David Wagner's thinking after February.

At 21, still has plenty of time to learn.

Alex Pritchard - 8

Brought a lively energy and more creativity to the Town side.

Gave Town exactly what they needed when he joined in January, helping guide the Terriers to survival.

Elias Kachunga - 6

Was growing into the season before it was cut short by injury.

His goal against Watford could have given him the confidence to kick on, but the DR Congo international was sidelined in the same match.

Steve Mounie - 7

Both strikers were reasonably isolated for chunks of the season, but Mounie scored when it mattered.

A brace against Brighton and goals against West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace were crucial for Town.

Laurent Depoitre - 7

Again scored some important Town goals this season.

The man for the big occasion after netting against Manchester United and Chelsea.

N/A (Less than 10 appearances)

Joel Coleman

Rob Green

Jon Gorenc Stankovic

Michael Hefele

Dean Whitehead

Sean Scannell