Three Huddersfield Town men's World Cup hopes will go down to the wire after Australia drew with Denmark today.

Town midfielder Aaron Mooy took to the field against Denmark, who had Terriers Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen on their bench, but neither team could find a winner, the final score ending 1-1.

Christian Eriksen netted for the Danes before Mile Jedinak's penalty evened the tie.

That means that the two teams that will advance to the knockout stages from Group C will be decided next week.

France can book their spot in the next stage of the tournament with victory over Peru in Yekaterinburg later today (4pm kick off), but the Socceroos and Denmark would then face a nervous final day of the group stages.

The Danes lead the Australians by three points in the table, but still have group-favourites France to take on in Moscow next Tuesday (3pm).

At the same time Australia challenge Peru in Sochi knowing that a Socceroos victory and a Danish loss could carry them through to the Round of 16.

Advancement would then fully depend on goal difference, followed by goals scored and goals conceded.

However, if Denmark lose 2-1 to France and Australia beat Peru 1-0 then the team with the most fair play points will advance - assuming France beat Peru later today.

Australia currently have one fewer yellow card to their name than Denmark but if that evens out in the last fixtures, the winner will then be decided by drawing of lots by the FIFA Organising Committee.

Here's the full breakdown of how the groups are decided at the World Cup this summer:

1. ​Greatest number of points

2. Goal difference in all group matches

3. Goals scored in all group matches

If two or more teams are equal on the basis of the above three criteria, their rankings shall be determined as follows:

4. Greatest number of points obtained in the group matches between the teams concerned

5. Goal difference resulting from the group matches between the teams concerned

6. Greater number of goals scored in all group matches between the teams concerned

7. Greater number of points obtained regarding fair play conduct (yellow cards = -1, indirect red card (as a result of a second yellow card) = -3, direct red card = -4, yellow card and direct red = -5, with only one of the deductions applied to a player in a single game)

8. Drawing of lots by FIFA