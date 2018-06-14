Ground: Etihad Stadium
Nickname: The Citizens/Sky Blues
Sat Nav: Ashton New Road, Manchester, M11 3FF
Capacity: 55,097
Away allocation: 3,000
Last season: 1st (Premier League Champions)
Distance from Huddersfield: 28 miles
Away Day Date: Saturday, August 18th
Where to get a drink: With most pubs close to the stadium being home fans only, away supporters are best heading to one of the numerous pubs and bars in the city centre.
Manager: Pep Guardiola
Danger man: Kevin De Bruyne
Google Rating from fans: 4.5/5
Fans’ Reviews: “This is a first class stadium. Was in the away end, which was well stewarded, with nice big concourses with really quick bar and food service.”
“World class stadium. Amazing facilities, family-friendly and easily accessible via metro, taxi and bus. Also within walking distance of Piccadilly if you fancy a stroll.
Examiner Review: The rapidly-expanding Etihad campus is nearly as impressive as the football you see on the pitch – although the atmosphere can be a bit quiet at times.
Last Season Results: Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2 (Sunday, November, 26th) / Manchester City 0 Huddersfield Town 0 (Sunday, May, 6th)
Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2017)
Programme: £3.00
Cup of tea: £2.00
Pie: £4.00