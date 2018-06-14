The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ground: Etihad Stadium

Nickname: The Citizens/Sky Blues

Sat Nav: Ashton New Road, Manchester, M11 3FF

Capacity: 55,097

Away allocation: 3,000

Last season: 1st (Premier League Champions)

Distance from Huddersfield: 28 miles

Away Day Date: Saturday, August 18th

Where to get a drink: With most pubs close to the stadium being home fans only, away supporters are best heading to one of the numerous pubs and bars in the city centre.

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Danger man: Kevin De Bruyne

Google Rating from fans: 4.5/5

Fans’ Reviews: “This is a first class stadium. Was in the away end, which was well stewarded, with nice big concourses with really quick bar and food service.”

“World class stadium. Amazing facilities, family-friendly and easily accessible via metro, taxi and bus. Also within walking distance of Piccadilly if you fancy a stroll.

Examiner Review: The rapidly-expanding Etihad campus is nearly as impressive as the football you see on the pitch – although the atmosphere can be a bit quiet at times.

Last Season Results: Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2 (Sunday, November, 26th) / Manchester City 0 Huddersfield Town 0 (Sunday, May, 6th)

Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2017)

Programme: £3.00

Cup of tea: £2.00

Pie: £4.00