Huddersfield Town claimed an excellent victory over AFC Bournemouth today to pull themselves out of the relegation zone and end an eight-match winless streak in the Premier League.

Alex Pritchard opened up the scoring on his full home debut for Town before Junior Stanislas drew the Cherries level at the John Smith's Stadium.

But a Steve Mounie brace and Rajiv Van La Parra spot kick earned the Terriers a well-deserved victory in the top flight for the first time since the Watford match in mid-December.

Here are your key talking points from today's clash.

Key moment

Steve Mounie clinically burying his second goal with his weak foot to hand the hosts a two-goal cushion and put them in the driving seat.

Moan of the match

Very little to complain about this week as the Terriers were superb.

Talking point

Aaron Mooy’s knee injury looks serious and could keep him out for a number of matches.

Man of the match

Steve Mounie : Absolutely superb. Chased everything and deserved his brace.

Tweet of the match

Referee watch

Michael Oliver (Northumberland): Got a couple of minor decisions wrong, but generally had a decent game in the middle.

Atmosphere

Spine-tingling. The crowd were superb and helped push their players on to a much-needed and well-deserved victory.

Verdict

A fantastic display from Town - especially heading into a run of fixtures against other sides in the bottom half. If they play to that level in the coming games, Town will undoubtedly be safe come May.