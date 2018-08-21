Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy is again one of the faces of Australian football as the Socceroos get ready to return to home soil.

For the first time since the World Cup, Australia will play at home on Saturday, November 17, when the take on fellow World Cup finalists Korea Republic.

The match is at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane and Town midfielder Mooy - who has just become a dad for the second time, missing Town’s defeat at Manchester City – is among the players being used to promote the event.

The Caltex Socceroos have a new head coach in Graham Arnold and his first match is a re-match of the 2015 AFC Asian Cup Final.

It’s a first match for Australia in Queensland since that victorious Asian Cup campaign three years ago.

Korea Republic, of course, produced one of the biggest shocks of the 2018 FIFA World Cup by beating defending champions Germany 2-0 in the group stage.

Football Federation Australia CEO David Gallop said: “It is fantastic that the first match that the Caltex Socceroos play on home soil and under new Head Coach Graham Arnold is against the Korea Republic in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

“The last time these two teams met in the final of the AFC Asian Cup in 2015 was a spectacular event that will long live in the memory of all who watched it.

“With the next AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) only five months away, matches like this are a crucial component of tournament preparation and all players will be looking to impress Graham.

“I would like to thank the Queensland Government, Brisbane City Council and Suncorp Stadium for their support for hosting this match in Brisbane.”

Arnold, who represented Australia 56 times as a player, said he’s delighted local fans will get to see the national team in action as they prepare for the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

“To have the opportunity to play a team of the calibre of Korea Republic at home six weeks before the start of the AFC Asian Cup is perfect for our preparations,” said Arnold.

“When we play Korea Republic in Queensland it will have been just over a year since the Caltex Socceroos last played on home soil. It’s important that we bring as many high-quality matches to Australia as possible so that Australians have the opportunity to watch our top players together.

“Speaking to the players, they are all excited about coming back to Australia and playing in front of our home fans.

“Australia has a long football history with Korea Republic, so hopefully we’ll see the sold-out sign go up at Suncorp Stadium for this match,” concluded Arnold.