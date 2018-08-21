Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon Gorenc Stankovic returned to action for Huddersfield Town with a goal at Manchester City – but what did the big Slovenian do next?

The answer is check on generous donations from Town supporters through the ‘Fans for Foodbanks’ initiative.

Summer recruit Juninho Bacuna joined the 22-year-old centre back – out for 17 months with a cruciate ligament injury suffered on international duty – to visit the foodbank at The Welcome Centre on Lord Street.

They saw first-hand the work that the foodbank does to support those in need in the Huddersfield community.

Trustees Janet Hoyle and Caroline Lee were also in attendance as the players spent time in the warehouse helping to package food parcels to be distributed to families in need.

The packages include staple foods such as cereal, beans, pasta and cans of tuna.

The summer holidays present a challenge for parents having to source two additional meals each day that would normally be catered for using initiatives such as Free School Meals and the Town Foundation’s Breakfast Clubs during term time.

The Welcome Centre has seen an increase of around 50 food parcels being collected during the summer holidays each day, this is in addition to the 40 already distributed during term time.

Huddersfield Town supporters continued from last season to support ‘Fans for Foodbanks’ and clubbed together at the first home game to make donations.

Branded wheelie bins were placed around the John Smith’s Stadium for fans to make their contributions.

The donations from that first game went into the family food parcels distributed by the Welcome Centre.

Janet Hoyle, Trustee at the Town Foundation, commented: “The food packs are going out to local children who are entitled to free school meals and might struggle to have a good meal during the school holidays.

“The Foundation runs Breakfast Clubs in and around Huddersfield and they are needed. The children who get fed at school sometimes don’t get the same support at weekends, so come the holidays they need that extra bit of help.

“We like to get involved to help people wherever we can, and this joins us together with the supporters who love to help.

“We currently do foodbank collections, we also sell food vouchers via our club shop for people to give to those who are homeless, and we look to do as much as we possibly can.”

The Fans for Foodbanks Campaign run by the Town Foundation and HTSA had over 2,000 donations made by Huddersfield Town supporters last season and the aim is to continue to support this throughout the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

Fans can take contributions to Saturday’s game against Cardiff City, where they should look out for the donation stations around the ground.