Huddersfield Town will always have the community at the heart of it's ethos – despite the rapid growth and development the club has seen over the past few years.

That is the message of long-serving Operations Director Ann Hough as the club prepares for another multi-million pound season in the Premier League.

Unveiling Town's first of two alternative kits for the 2018/19 campaign at the top of the iconic Emley Moor Mast, Hough acknowledges the success has brought massive changes.

But that has only enhanced the club's desire to be a big part of the fabric of the town and community.

“Huddersfield Town are very much part of the community and the work we have done within it has really grown over the past season with promotion to the Premier League,” Ann Hough said.

“It as had a massive affect on the town which is why we wanted to keep the kit launch in Huddersfield – and what better way than at the top of Emley Moor.

“The scenery is absolutely stunning and it really does show what a wonderful place Huddersfield is.

“We're one team, on and off the pitch, and that goes from the Boardroom down to the matchday staff – it's very much about a local community club that has grown.”

“And now we're in the Premier League for another season we are very much looking forward to the start of the campaign on August 11.