Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have announced their second pre-season friendly clash of the summer – once again making the short trip to Gigg Lane to face Bury FC.

The Terriers will face Ryan Lowe's newly-relegated League Two side on Tuesday, July 10th (kick-off 7.45pm) in what is looking likely to be the first warm-up encounter for David Wagner's side this close season.

And with the news following confirmation Town will face Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium on Saturday, July 14th as well as once again touring Austria, it is shaping up to be almost the exactly same pre-season as last term.

Having record a 3-1 victory last year, Head coach Wagner will be hoping it bodes well for his side who went on to defy all the odds and maintain their Premier League status during the 2017/18 campaign.

Recent years have also seen numerous connections between the two clubs with former Town boss Lee Clark in charge before his dismissal last season with ex-players Joe Murphy, Jermaine Beckford, Harry Bunn, Neil Danns and Joe Skarz currently at the club.

Ticket details for the Gigg Lane stadium will be announced in due course with supporters advised to keep an eye on Huddersfield Town's official website.