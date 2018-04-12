Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have announced British sportswear brand Umbro will be their new shirt suppliers ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

The Terriers will be kitted out with the latest bespoke kit, replica and training wear for an initial four-year period, beginning next season.

Town last teamed up with the suppliers as recently as the 2011/12 & 2012/13 seasons when the club were promoted from League One to the SkyBet Championship.

The distinctive double-diamond logo, with it's headquarters in Manchester, currently supplies kit and training wear to more than 150 professional teams around the globe, including fellow Premier League sides AFC Bournemouth, Everton and West Ham United.

Speaking on the deal, GLD Group General Manager Michail Scholz said: “We’re delighted Huddersfield Town will be wearing the famous double-diamond again from the start of next season.

“They’re an exciting club and there has been recent history between our brand and the club, during some successful years, and we hope we can again create more memories for the fans on and off the field.

“I’m sure the passionate fans will love the bespoke kits we’ve created in partnership with the club, and we’re all looking forward to seeing them worn by fans and players in the coming months.”

“This is an exciting and important deal,” explained Huddersfield Town’s Commercial Director Sean Jarvis.

“Umbro is known for producing high-quality kits for both international and domestic sides, and our supporters can look forward to unique designs which have been created specifically with them in mind.

“I am delighted that we will be working together over the next four years as I believe Umbro are the perfect fit to support our growth as a club.

“The partnership has already developed and grown through a design process which has seen us finalise what we feel will be very popular home and alternative kits, accompanied by a high-quality range of training and leisurewear.”

Although no announcement has been made as to when these kits will be unveiled, the club have confirmed it will be 'in the coming months'.