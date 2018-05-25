Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town’s Academy will again visit AFC Emley during pre-season.

The match will take place at the Welfare Ground on Friday, July 27, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

Emley, of course, compete in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division under manager Joe Howson.

They finished 12th last season with 57 points from 42 games, in what is the 10th tier of English football.

Town have traditionally played a pre-season fixture in the village for many years and, in recent times, it’s become an Academy staple.

When the teams last met ahead of the 2016-17 campaign (there was no game last year because of the rush preparing for the Premier League), Town’s Under 21s won 4-0.

Admission will be confirmed later.

Town’s Academy kick-off pre-season with two engagements on Friday, July 20.

The first is an Under 17 tournament at Mousehole AFC and the second closer to home, a fixture against Liversedge (in the Brighouse Tournament) at Clayborn Stadium (7.45).

Those tournaments continue the following day, with fixtures to be confirmed.

On Tuesday, July 24, the Academy visit Bradford Park Avenue at the Horsfall Stadium, with kick-off to be confirmed.

Then it’s the AFC Emley match before a trip to Pontefract Collieries at Beechnut Lane on Tuesday, July 31.

On Wednesday August 8, as the season proper approaches, Town’s Academy visit Mickleover Sports.