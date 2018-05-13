Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is not the only man who will be bidding a fond farewell at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

After 72 years service, turnstile supervisor Duncan Haigh will be signing off from his matchday duties at Huddersfield Town.

The 86-year-old first got involved with the club at the age of eight-years-old, helping his father in the very same role just before the outbreak of the Second World War.

Officially employed at Leeds Road from the age of 14, Duncan is placed in the middle of three generations of Haigh family working on the turnstiles - his son Andrew also a supervisor.

Between them there is a combined total of over 125 years of experience with Duncan witnessing the club play in all four divisions at two different stadiums and including seven promotions.

Although his football memories are intrinsically linked to historic periods of the time including the Miners Strike, Duncan maintains the current Huddersfield Town era is probably the best ever.

“Things run through your mind and history is certainly tied in with the matches,” Duncan Haigh recalls.

“There's been so many good memories but I think beating Manchester United this season has to stand-out.

“And David Wagner is as good as any boss I have seen – he does it his own way."

Duncan's long service has also seen him awarded a Contribution to the Club Award as well as becoming only the second recipient of the 'H' badge, given to someone who encompasses everything great about both the club and the town

On the accolades, Duncan said: “I didn't expect all this fuss – I just took the job as part and parcel of life really.

“It was a complete surprise when Andy Booth presented the 'H' badge to me and then my award.

With Duncan stepping down from his role, the question remains if there is anyone else in the Haigh family ready to follow in his footsteps....

“Well my eldest grand daughter is 14 years old but doesn't appear to be interested but fortunately we've got two twins coming up who are two years younger who might be a better bet!,” added the pensioner.