Huddersfield Town are keen to power past 100,000 people watching them this season when they take on Cardiff City at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

David Wagner’s side were cheered on by 24,121 fans when they opened their Premier League campaign at home to Chelsea on August 11.

Then a total of 54,021 were at the Etihad Stadium - including almost 3,000 of the Blue and White faithful – for the match agaisnt champions Manchester City.

It means Town need 21,858 or more against Neil Warnock’s Welsh raiders to break the 100,000 barrier for three matches – and they are hoping to be well past that mark.

Tickets are now on general sale on line, by telephone (01484 960 606, option 2) and at the Ticket Office.

And this is a great chance for any floating supporters to not only back the club, but to create a booking history for future matches because, on this occasion, no booking history is required to buy tickets.

Like all top-flight matches, tickets are expected to be in demand, so the club recommend people act quickly if they want to be among the crowd.

And Town, Wagner and the players are keen to welcome as much support as possible to try and help the club chalk their first points of the season against newly-promoted Cardiff, who lost 2-0 at Bournemouth on the opening day but picked up a point form a goalless draw against Newcastle United last time out at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Terrier Members get reduced rates and prices are:

Adults - £30 (£28 for a Terrier Member).

Over 60s - £20 (£18 for a Terrier Member).

Under 18s - £15 (£13 for a Terrier Member).

Ambulant disabled supporters should pay their relevant price class, with an assistant permitted entry for free.

Tickets for wheelchair users are priced at £20 (£18 for a Terrier Member), with an assistant permitted entry for free.