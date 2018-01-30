The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has given his view on why former loan star Danny Ward has failed to claim a regular first-team spot at Liverpool FC this season.

The 24-year-old was a key component in Town’s SkyBet Championship promotion-winning side last campaign, saving crucial penalties in both the semi-final play-off at Sheffield Wednesday and resultant Wembley final win against Reading .

However, the young stopper has failed to force his way into the Anfield reckoning on his return to Merseyside this season with Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius the preferred choices.

Speaking on the Liverpool goalkeeping situation, David Wagner said: “I know Jurgen has three top class goalkeepers in his squad and there is a reason he has made that decision.

“What I heard was that Danny (Ward) was injured for the first part of the season and if you have such strong competition it never helps.”

Whether Ward is even in the Reds' matchday squad tonight remains to be seen but Wagner is certainly hoping so.

“It will be good to see him and it was nice to see him when we played at Liverpool as well,” Wagner added.

“He will always be welcome at this football club and I always have great memories of the time we spent together.”