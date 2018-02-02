Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner wants his Huddersfield Town side to believe they can steal a win at Manchester United this weekend – not to just dream about it.

The German head coach takes his side to Old Trafford looking for a first win in eight league games and sitting just one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

And despite recording a historic 2-1 victory in the corresponding fixture at the John Smith’s Stadium back in October, the odds are stacked against a repeat result this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

In fact, the Terriers are priced at an incredible 20/1 with bookmakers to claim a first victory at the Theatre of Dreams for 88 years.

But despite what appears to be an insurmountable task tomorrow afternoon, Wagner insists he wants his side to believe in the impossible.

“It is important we have belief rather then dreams – we will try everything to steal something from this game,” David Wagner.

“We are so excited about this event, there are not a lot of better occasions in the football world.

“We have the chance to show everybody we will try everything and our desire, our spirit, our belief - this is what we have to show.

“Why shouldn’t we be positive? At the start of the season everyone thought after 25 games Huddersfield would be bottom of the table with maybe 15 points.

“Now we are one of the teams fighting for survival. No-one likes defeats but we are positive because we are fighting, something no-one expected.

Having already played Liverpool home and away as well as Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester City at home, Wagner believes his side can execute the perfect plan to foil Jose Mourinho’s much-fancied side.

“We have found in the past ideas about how you can get something out of games against the top six,” added Wagner who will be without Danny Williams (dead leg) and Chris Lowe (groin) for the clash.

“We learned that even if we play differently it doesn’t always get you a result. You have to be clinical and you have to get the first goal.

“We didn’t create lots of chances against Liverpool, but we didn’t create a lot of chances against Manchester United in the first game either.

“Nobody expects anything from us so we can take this game with total freedom.”