Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner was delighted with his side's spirited display in their FA Cup Fifth Round defeat to Manchester United.

Despite the scoreline, Town dominated for the majority of the contest, being caught twice by quick-fire counter-attacks from Jose Mourinho's side.

Romelu Lukaku showed skill, strength and balance to put the visitors ahead inside three minutes before racing through to put the tie out of sight in the 55th minute.

However, Wagner was left undeterred after the game, knowing full well the priority remains Premier League survival, starting with a crucial clash at West Bromwich Albion next weekend.

“It was a very good performance - we played well offensively, defensively the players showed great effort, attitude and desire,” David Wagner said.

“They were aggressive offensively and brave defensively; they showed aggression and togetherness, so there was everything there except the goals you need to win football matches.

“If there's a competition where we can live with not using our opportunities, then it’s this one.

“What makes me proud though is we showed what we are capable of even against Manchester United.

“I had no doubt that this was possible because the players were on such a good momentum before the game and they are still on it even though we didn’t have the result.”

The encounter also saw Huddersfield Town's first experience of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology as Juan Mata's goal for Manchester United was ruled out on the stroke of half-time.

And after previously stating his dislike for the system, Wagner maintain his stance after the game.

"I said to Jose during the incident that, 'Whatever will now be decided, whether this decision goes in our favour or not, I don't like this', and I've said this before,” remarked Wagner.

"The emotion is killed, the emotion in the stadium, in the stands, for us managers in the dugout.

“This is why I don't like this system. Maybe I am too traditional."