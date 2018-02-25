The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner was understandably delighted with his side's win over the Premier League's bottom side West Bromwich Albion.

Goals from Steve Mounie and Rajiv van la Parra handed Town victory on the day, with Craig Dawson burying a consolation goal for the hosts.

Town performed superbly and battled harder than their counterparts, who are now six points adrift of Stoke City in 19th place and seven points clear of top-flight safety.

After the match, Wagner explained that his side deserved the victory in the midlands.

"(This was a) massive and deserved result I think," he said.

"It was a belter today and in a belter you have to fight, show commitment and desire, effort and attitude, togetherness. All of my players have done this.

"It was a fantastic afternoon for us. It was a final for both teams, we have won it and I am absolutely happy."

He added: "We said this before, it wasn't a six-pointer but it was a massive game for us and the players showed everything - fighting spirit and attitude.

"It was a final for both teams, we won it and of course I am delighted and happy for the supporters, the players and staff.

"We expected they would be on the front foot. We overcame the first 10 minutes without us conceding a goal. After that it was open, we scored two wonderful goals and kept them as far as possible from our goal."