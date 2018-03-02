Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town head coach David Wagner has been nominated for the Barclays Manager of the Month award for February.

The popular German is up against Javi Gracia (Watford), Chris Hughton (Brighton), close friend Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool and this weekend’s opponent from Tottenham Hotspur, Mauricio Pochettino, for the award

Wagner’s side has won two of their three Premier League games over the course of the month , including consecutive wins from the final two games.

After an FA Cup extra-time win at Birmingham City, Wagner’s side continued the momentum at the John Smith’s Stadium as goals from Alex Pritchard, Steve Mounie (2) and Rajiv van La Parra secured an important 4-1 win for Town over AFC Bournemouth.

They then wrapped up the month with another Premier League win as goals from Van La Parra and Mounie helped Town to a 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

This is the second time Town’s boss has been nominated for the accolade, with Wagner winning the award for August - the last time his side won consecutive Premier League games.

Records of the other nominees are:

Javi Gracia (Watford) W2 D0 L1:

The new head coach steered Watford to a stunning 4-1 win over champions Chelsea as well as a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Everton.

Chris Hughton (Brighton) W2 D1 L0:

In Brighton & Hove Albion’s battle to stay up, Hughton oversaw home wins over West Ham United (3-1) and Swansea City (4-1), while drawing 1-1 with Stoke City.

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) W2 D1 L0:

Liverpool continued to entertain under Klopp. A thrilling 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur was followed by winning 2-0 at Southampton and a 4-1 success against West Ham.

Mauricio Pochettino (TOT) W2 D1 L0:

After fighting back twice to draw with in-form Liverpool, Spurs triumphed in two derbies, beating Arsenal and Crystal Palace 1-0.

Wagner’s record is as previous stated and Town fans who wish to vote for him should go to the Barclays Facebook page. Voting closes at 11.59 on Monday.