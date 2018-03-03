The video will start in 8 Cancel

David Wagner insists the 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley has done nothing to disturb Huddersfield Town’s momentum – and he’s already calling on the fans to do their bit against Swansea City at home.

The German head coach watched his team lose to goals in each half by Son Heung-min and praised Spurs for their quality.

“We have been beaten by quality,” said Wagner, who believes Alex Pritchard will miss only a couple of days with a dead leg injury.

“We put against them fighting spirit, effort, attitude and some football moments as well, especially in the second half, but it was a deserved defeat against a top-quality side.

“Beaten by quality, but this is nothing to disturb our momentum.

“Everybody leaves Wembley with their heads held high because the players tried everything in this situation and the second goal says everything about this defeat.

“We had a clear-cut half chance which we weren’t able to use, then seconds later we made a mis-pass and Harry Kane plays an unbelievable pass and they score the second goal.

“This shows everything. We have been beaten by quality.”

Wagner says Collin Quaner threw down his gloves and headed for the dressing rooms after being substituted because he was unhappy with his performance.

“We tried to press them high from the start but this didn’t work, so we then decided to play in a deeper block,” explained Wagner.

“The rest of the game was better but, unfortunately, they were too good and didn’t give us anything.

“Phil Billing tried his best and I thought Incy (Tom Ince) was very strong when he went on.”

So, it’s on to Swansea and Wagner made it clear what he expects not only from his players but from the fans.

“We said immediately in the dressing room that no-one should get too disappointed,” he explained.

“We should start to build up the excitement which we all together will have on Saturday when we meet Swansea at home at our fortress, our John Smith’s Stadium.

“This is a wonderful situation where we have two home games against teams in and around us and we have momentum.

“Our momentum is not disturbed by this because we are realistic to know how difficult it is to play Tottenham.

“Now we are at home and we don’t just have 12 or 13 players behind us, we have our supporters – and I trust them not just to turn up in numbers but to be very vocal as well.

“We will try everything to get a positive result at home.”