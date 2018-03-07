Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner will be hoping to move his Huddersfield Town side one step closer to Premier League survival this weekend when they face fellow relegation rivals Swansea City.

Both sides have the same number of points (30) with the Swans lying 13th in the table and Town 15th, courtesy of goal difference.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for the South Wales side who have picked up 17 points from Carvalhal’s nine games at the helm, having transformed a side who had earned only 12 from the season’s first 18 game under Paul Clement.

With both sides in good form, the John Smith’s Stadium encounter is expected to be a humdinger.

However, if the Terriers are to claim a vital three points this Saturday (kick-off 3pm), then Wagner will have to do something he hasn’t done before – beat a Carvalhal side over 90 minutes.

Coincidentally, Wagner’s first game in charge of Town was a 3-1 defeat to the Portuguese’s Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in November 2015.

The corresponding fixture also went in the Owls favour with a late Fernando Forestieri strike sealing the win for the visitors.

And last season’s league games also brought Town defeat home and away without scoring – a 1-0 defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium was followed by a 2-0 loss at Hillsborough in which Jack Payne was sent-off for Town.

Of course, Town overcame Carvalhal’s side over two legs in the end-of-season SkyBet Championship Play-off semi-finals.

However, both games ended up draws, a stalemate in West Yorkshire before a 1-1 draw in Sheffield, with Town eventually reaching the Wembley final on penalties.

And with Tom Lees scoring an own goal in the second-leg, it meant Wagner’s men had actually failed to find the net over the course of four games against the Owls.

Time for that stat and the Carvalhal hoodoo to be lifted this weekend...