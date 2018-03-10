The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner tried to hide his frustration at the draw with ten-man Swansea City by focusing on the overall display of his team.

Town did everything but break the deadlock against a stubborn Swans side who had Jordan Ayew sent-off in the 11 minute of the John Smith's Stadium encounter.

The Terriers dominated possession throughout (an incredible 81%) but could not make it count with Steve Mounie's volley brilliantly touched onto the bar by Swansea keeper Lukasz Fabianski and Tom Ince hitting the post in the last minute of normal time.

"The stats say everything," Wagner said. "We had 28 shots to zero, they had no corners.

“It is of course frustrating that we didn’t get the three points, but how we performed and created chances was good.

“You have to separate the performance and the result; I don't think I could ask for more.

“We had four, five, six clear-cut chances and sometimes you need luck and the football god has to be on your side, today this wasn’t the case.

“At the end, I think this could be a crucial point. The supporters pushed us and were unbelievable, they were very patient and in the end you can take a lot of positives from this game”

Wagner also did not agree with opposite number Carlos Carvalhal's view on Ayew's sending-off .

"If he's seen the same video footage that I have seen, there is no doubt," Wagner added.

"There is only one player who should get the red card and it was a clear red card."