Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is being lined-up for a shock return to Borussia Dortmund, according to the Mirror.

Dortmund bosses are reportedly concerned at the progress of the club under current boss Peter Stoger – their third manager in less than three years since Jurgen Klopp’s departure to Liverpool.

Stoger only replaced former Ajax Amsterdam boss Peter Bosz in December with the Dutchman in charge at the Westfalenstadion for only five months himself.

Dortmund currently lie third in the Bundesliga, miles behind Bayern Munich and fighting to stay in the Europa League after a shock 2-1 home defeat by Red Bull Salzburg in last week's round of 32.

And the German giants could be set to turn to their former youth team coach as a summer replacement – regardless of whether Huddersfield Town are relegated from the Premier League or not.

After achieving SkyBet Championship promotion via the Play-Offs last season, chairman Dean Hoyle stated Wagner's position was secure regardless of the outcome of this campaign.

Wagner has since gone on to work wonders with the Terriers on a shoestring budget in their inaugural Premier League campaign.

However, it is believed the Dortmund hierarchy are keeping tabs on the 46-year-old's situation with Wagner himself also maintaining strong links to his former club.